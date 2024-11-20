The 5 most dangerous car brands

Cars have more safety features than ever, but that isn’t stopping deadly auto collisions. An estimated 18,720 people died in car crashes in the U.S. between January and June in 2024, according to government statistics.

Advertisement

Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst, said improved car design, driver assist technology, and better airbag technology, aren’t saving as many lives as they can because of a rise in distracted driving and speeding. iSeeCars analyzed driving deaths to see which brands have the most fatalities, looking at fatal accidents per miles traveled.

“A vehicle’s size, weight, and height certainly play a part in its ability to protect passengers in a crash,” said Brauer. “But the biggest contributor to occupant safety is avoiding a crash, and the biggest factor in crash avoidance is driver behavior.”

Brauer said a “focused, alert driver, traveling at a legal or prudent speed, without being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, is the most likely to arrive safely regardless of the vehicle they’re driving.”

Check out which car brands have the highest fatal accident rates: