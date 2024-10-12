15 cars gaining the most value on the used market right now

Last month we talked about the cars that lost the most value on the used market between August 2023 and August 2024. The economy is in a perilous place at the moment; inflation is rampant and wages haven’t kept up, but if you own any of the cars on the following list, at least your car has avoided depreciation for one year. Many of these vehicles have undergone recent model changes, or in some cases manufacturers have announced discontinuation of the models, which could explain the jump in average prices. The top spot, though, experienced an unfathomable average price increase of 21.4 percent, or $17,532 between August 2023 and August 2024.



The study performed by iSeeCars resulted in a few notable takeaways, including that on average, the prices of used EVs have fallen by a massive 25 percent since August 2023. The average price of used internal combustion vehicles fell by 4.4 percent, and average used hybrid prices fell by 6 percent in the same one-year time period. Potentially as a result of their extreme price drops, used electric vehicles are selling much faster than they did a year ago, falling in line with the average amount of time it takes to sell an ICE or hybrid vehicle: about 39 days. Check out the rest of the findings on iSeeCars here.

As always, when shopping for a used car, keep reliability issues in mind, and don’t forget about the current astronomical car insurance rates that could end up breaking your bank. Click through to see the 15 used cars that gained the most value over the past year.