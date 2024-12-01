The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs

As the holidays approach, so do incidents of driving under the influence.

In the U.S., 32 people die every day in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, 62% percent of the fatalities were the impaired drivers behind the wheel and 38% were either passengers in the car with them, pedestrians, or drivers of another vehicle. And about 1 million arrests are made in the U.S. every year for people driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Advertisement

Insurify looked at data to see which car models are involved in the most DUIs. Surprisingly, GM Brands (GM) were in six of the top 10 models whose drivers get the most DUI citations.

Check out the full list here: