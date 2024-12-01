Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs

Autos

The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs

GM brands made up six of the top 10 models whose drivers get the most DUI citations

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Pakin Songmor (Getty Images)

As the holidays approach, so do incidents of driving under the influence.

In the U.S., 32 people die every day in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, 62% percent of the fatalities were the impaired drivers behind the wheel and 38% were either passengers in the car with them, pedestrians, or drivers of another vehicle. And about 1 million arrests are made in the U.S. every year for people driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Insurify looked at data to see which car models are involved in the most DUIs. Surprisingly, GM Brands (GM) were in six of the top 10 models whose drivers get the most DUI citations.

Check out the full list here:

#10: Ford Bronco

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Ford Motor Company
#9: Chrysler Pacifica

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Stellantis
#8: Volkswagen New Beetle

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Volkswagen
#7: Buick Enclave

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Buick
#6: Jaguar XF

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Mark Lennihan (AP)
#5: Chevrolet Blazer

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Chevrolet
#4: Chevrolet Astro

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Mary Altaffer (AP)
#3: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Photo: Chevrolet
#2: Buick Encore GX

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Image: Buick
#1: Buick Envista

Image for article titled The 10 cars whose drivers get the most DUIs
Screenshot: https://www.buick.com/suvs/envista/gallery
