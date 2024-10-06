How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car

About
Money & Markets

The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car

Your money doesn't go as far behind the wheel in these states

By
Amber DaSilva / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Cars are expensive to owntoo expensive, in fact, and getting pricier all the time. Don’t feel too bad for yourself, though. Depending on the state you’re in, some poor sucker might have it even worse.

Advertisement

A report from Forbes earlier this year ranked the ten worst most expensive states in which one could own a car, but the linked data shows more than that. Here, we’re bringing the list even further: The fifteen states where your money goes the least far. Here’s hoping your state didn’t make the cut.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

15. New Mexico

15. New Mexico

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Robert Alexander (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,189
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,082

Advertisement

New Mexico apparently has roundabouts on its highway on/off ramps, which is a development the rest of the United States — the rest of the world — should implement. Roundabouts help traffic flow, and the more of them we have the better. The ideal road system is a sort of double-helix weave comprised entirely of roundabouts from sea to shining sea.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

14. Arkansas

14. Arkansas

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $36,343
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,295

Advertisement

The internet tells me that Arkansas is extremely into college football. I only really watch the Super Bowl, but that’s led me to believe that every football game results in the winning quarterback being given a car. Clearly, this system creates a sort of alternative car economy, leading many to eschew expensive used vehicles entirely.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

13. South Carolina

13. South Carolina

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Paul Harris (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,015
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,172

Advertisement

South Carolina is home to South Of The Border, a weird caricature/pastiche of Mexican culture, which sits just off the highway for some reason. Google also helpfully informs you that it’s a “human settlement,” making it the first real-world location that sounds racist both in real life and in Star Trek.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

12. New Jersey

12. New Jersey

This is it, baby: The American Dream. Manifest destiny. Every dark spot in our nation’s past, present, and future is all justified when you see the beauty it enabled.
This is it, baby: The American Dream. Manifest destiny. Every dark spot in our nation’s past, present, and future is all justified when you see the beauty it enabled.
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $33,936
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,438

Advertisement

I maintain that these high prices are all actually gas-related. New Jersians have to pay pump attendants, and it all spirals from there. I still have to pump my own fuel in the state, because anyone else attempting to fill up my weird motorcycle would coat themselves in fuel, but I feel for the other people who don’t get that privilege.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

11. Texas

11. Texas

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,061
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,609

Advertisement

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the figures draining from your bank account. Listen, I know, it’s an easy joke, but sometimes the classics are classic for a reason.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

10. Oregon

10. Oregon

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: George Rose (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,556
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $1,748

Advertisement

Did you know the book Dune was inspired by the dunes of Oregon? Yeah, you thought it was all lush pacific northwest forest up there, didn’t you? Well, guess what: There are dunes. And cars that require Atreides money to buy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

9. Washington

9. Washington

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $36,119
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $1,525

Advertisement

I’ve heard legends of the used cars from Seattle, whispers and rumors of their near-perfect preservation. The cars age better up there, people say. I guess the legends don’t really need to be whispered any more, though, since it seems prices have caught up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

8. Colorado

8. Colorado

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,269
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,591

Advertisement

I’ve long held that Colorado is too high up in the air, and should try being lower down for a change. Apparently, the state’s car prices match its thin atmosphere — or, perhaps, are even caused by it. Who can read the fine print of a lease agreement when their eyes are blurring from lack of oxygen?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

7. Louisiana

7. Louisiana

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Tim Graham (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,893
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $3,545

Advertisement

Someday I need to visit Louisiana, if only to take in all the state’s fantastic foods. Given these numbers, though, I don’t think I’ll be setting down roots there.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

6. Georgia

6. Georgia

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $36,016
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,003

Advertisement

People outside Georgia always talk about having the state on their mind, but what do people inside Georgia think about? Their car payment, apparently.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

5. Alaska

5. Alaska

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Lance King (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $40,462
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $1,913

Advertisement

Alaska is an interesting one, because the prices in question must be wildly variable by location. Anything in Anchorage must be cheaper than Prudhoe Bay, and I’m willing to bet that includes cars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Tied for third: Montana

Tied for third: Montana

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $38,943
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,354

Advertisement

When I was learning the U.S. states in fourth grade, I remembered Montana on a map because it had the look of a face in profile — the man in the Montana, which was memorable enough to stick in my head. I guess the man in the Montana is paying a ton for his car, though.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Tied for third: Florida

Tied for third: Florida

Image for article titled The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $34,519
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $3,865

Advertisement

Florida may be expensive for car owners, sure, but think of all the beautiful roads down there! You’ve got flat straight highways, flat straight stroads, and flat straight streets. What more could you possibly want?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2. Nevada

2. Nevada

In the words of my generation: Up yours
In the words of my generation: Up yours
Photo: Bun Lee (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,759
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,768

Advertisement

Nevada is gorgeous, but the car pricing is just another reason people shouldn’t live there. It’s not built to sustain human life. It’s not for us. Leave Nevada alone.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

1. California

1. California

It’s time for Dodger Baseball
It’s time for Dodger Baseball
Photo: Chris Sattlberger (Getty Images)

Average used car price: $35,759
Average annual cost of full-coverage insurance: $2,768

Advertisement

California is a real one-two punch here, because despite its bevy of high-density cities there are still few places where you can actually get away with not owning your own vehicle. Cars are expensive and necessary.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement

17 / 17