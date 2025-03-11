Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) reports earnings

In This Story CARA +5.91%

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA+5.91% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details a proposed merger with Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc., which is subject to approval by both companies' stockholders and other customary closing conditions. The merger aims to maximize shareholder value following a strategic review.

Cara has faced challenges with its lead product, KORSUVA injection, which has not achieved meaningful commercial success. The company recorded net sales of $2.1 million in the U.S. for 2024, a significant decrease from previous years.

The company also discontinued its clinical program for oral difelikefalin in notalgia paresthetica due to lack of meaningful clinical benefit, leading to a reduction in workforce by approximately 70% by mid-2024.

Cara is exploring strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of certain assets to CSL Vifor, which involves the development, manufacture, and commercialization rights of difelikefalin.

The company reported a net loss of $70.9 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $755.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cara's future operations are highly dependent on the successful completion of the merger with Tvardi and the asset disposition to CSL Vifor. If unsuccessful, the company may consider dissolution and liquidation.

The filing includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategic plans, potential merger benefits, and risks associated with the proposed transactions.

Cara's financial condition is affected by its ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, including a minimum bid price and stockholders' equity.

The company is also subject to various federal and state healthcare regulatory laws, data privacy and security regulations, and intellectual property challenges, all of which could impact its operations and financial performance.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Cara Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.