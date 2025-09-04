The 7 careers most vulnerable in a recession Some jobs are more recession-proof than others — here’s who feels the squeeze first when the economy slows down

When the economy dips, no career is entirely safe. However, history shows that some industries feel the shockwaves long before others. A slowdown in consumer spending, corporate belt-tightening, and shifting demand can mean specific jobs are cut quickly, while others remain more stable.

For instance, during the infamous 2008-2009 financial crisis, the U.S. shed about 712,000 jobs per month — one of the most severe employment disasters since the depression of 1945. Construction, retail, and hospitality bore the brunt as people tightened budgets on everything from school costs to holiday plans, and businesses canceled expansion projects. Meanwhile, health care, education, and agriculture roles provided stability, thanks to consistent demand regardless of the economic climate.

Knowing which jobs are most vulnerable doesn’t just matter for workers in those fields. It helps you understand how interconnected the economy is — how a downturn in one sector can ripple across many others. A hit to real estate, for example, can also slow down furniture sales, home improvement retail, and freight transportation.

It’s also worth noting that technology has changed the landscape. Remote work, automation, and e-commerce have cushioned some industries but accelerated decline in others. So while history offers lessons, today’s vulnerable careers aren’t identical to past economic downturns.

With consumer confidence sinking by 1.3 units in August, the fear is that a recession is looming. Here are some careers that could be in trouble when the next financial crisis appears.