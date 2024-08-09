Airlines

A Delta plane ran off the runway with Carolina Panthers players on board

The airline told the media that nobody was injured in the incident

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jack Plummer of the Carolina Panthers
Jack Plummer of the Carolina Panthers
Photo: Jaiden Tripi (Getty Images)
In This Story
DAL-2.49%BA-0.49%

A Delta Air Lines DAL-2.49% flight gave some high-profile passengers a fright Friday morning. The plane, an older-model Boeing BA-0.49% 767, ran off the runway after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. On board were members of the Carolina Panthers football team, which was on the way back to its home state after a 17-3 pre-season loss to the New England Patriots.

Suggested Reading

Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's are limiting how many eggs customers can buy
The Dow slips as Trump's trade war heats up and Powell takes the hot seat
Ryan Serhant of 'Owning Manhattan' talks AI, luxury real estate, and the importance of door knobs
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's are limiting how many eggs customers can buy
The Dow slips as Trump's trade war heats up and Powell takes the hot seat
Ryan Serhant of 'Owning Manhattan' talks AI, luxury real estate, and the importance of door knobs
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

An Instagram account for WBTV, Charlotte’s CBS affiliate, shows passengers from the plane calmly exiting an emergency exit while emergency response vehicles flash sirens in the background.

Advertisement

Related Content

Check out Delta's fancy new lounge at Boston's airport
Delta stock soars as its CEO predicts 2025 will be its 'best financial year' ever

Related Content

Check out Delta's fancy new lounge at Boston's airport
Delta stock soars as its CEO predicts 2025 will be its 'best financial year' ever
Advertisement

Debby, the remnants of a hurricane that made landfall in the United States, has been dumping rain on the eastern part of the United States for days, though it does not appear to have played a direct role in the incident.

Advertisement

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz, but the airline provided an apologetic statement to WXII, Charlotte’s NBC affiliate, that explained what happened.

“The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival,” the company said. “No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who are deplaning and being bused to the terminal.”