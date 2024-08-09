A Delta plane ran off the runway with Carolina Panthers players on board

A Delta Air Lines DAL-2.49% flight gave some high-profile passengers a fright Friday morning. The plane, an older-model Boeing BA-0.49% 767, ran off the runway after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. On board were members of the Carolina Panthers football team, which was on the way back to its home state after a 17-3 pre-season loss to the New England Patriots.

An Instagram account for WBTV, Charlotte’s CBS affiliate, shows passengers from the plane calmly exiting an emergency exit while emergency response vehicles flash sirens in the background.

Debby, the remnants of a hurricane that made landfall in the United States, has been dumping rain on the eastern part of the United States for days, though it does not appear to have played a direct role in the incident.

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz, but the airline provided an apologetic statement to WXII, Charlotte’s NBC affiliate, that explained what happened.

“The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival,” the company said. “No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who are deplaning and being bused to the terminal.”