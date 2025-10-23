A 'Carrie Bradshaw Index' for where you can and can't afford to live alone

A 'Carrie Bradshaw Index' for where you can and can't afford to live alone Named for the "Sex and the City" character, the index measures what cities are the most and least affordable for renters who live solo

If you want to live like a character in “Sex and the City,” The Economist’s “Carrie Bradshaw Index” might make you think twice.

Named for the character who lived alone in an apartment many thought was extravagant for a writer, the index ranks 100 major U.S. cities by how affordable they are for a single person to rent a studio apartment.

To make the index, The Economist operated on the assumption that rent should take up less than 30% of a person’s gross income. Using data from rental platform Zumper, it calculated what a person would need to earn to pay for the average studio apartment in each city, then compared that to the city’s median wage.

The publication found that living on your own is getting harder across the board, even in cities once thought of as less expensive.

"While there can be random fluctuations in any rental market, three years of data show how cities that can balance new construction with population and wage growth offer the most affordable options,” The Economist researcher Elizabeth Peet said.

Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the most and least affordable for singles who want to live alone.