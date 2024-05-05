The 15 fastest zero-to-sixty times ever by production cars

For better or worse, the automotive industry as it stands right now is all about numbers and specs. How fast is a car? How much does it weigh? What sort of 0-60 times can it do? What has the most interior space? What gets the best gas mileage?

We can’t cover all of that in one reasonably sized slideshow, so we have decided to concentrate on the most fun spec: 0-60. We are going to be laying out what cars can get from a dead-stop to that magical 60 mph in the least amount of time.

As you may expect, just about every car on this list is an aggressively expensive hypercar or one of the most powerful electric vehicles in the world. In a few cases, it’s both. Ten out of the 15 vehicles on this list are either regular electric vehicles or have some sort of plug-in hybrid component to their drivetrain, and six of them are just straight-up EVs. What this tells us is if you want some seriously fast acceleration, you’re going to have to add a couple of electric motors.

Anyway, that’s enough yapping outa me. What do you say we take a quick look at some of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world?