The 25 cars most likely to make it to 250,000 miles on the odometer

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Cars

Automakers can still produce vehicles that stand the test of time

Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
A lime green Toyota Tacoma in a mountainous desert landscape
Photo: Toyota

Many would like to assume that they’ll own a car for a decade after buying it. Some hope to own a vehicle longer enough to pass it down to a child. However, that’s not often the case. Mechanical problems frequently derail those plans, but automakers can still produce vehicles that will stand the test of time.

Vehicle search engine ISeeCars.com conducted its annual survey to see which vehicles are most likely to hit the quarter-million-mile mark. After analyzing 402 million cars, 8.6 percent is the overall chance that a vehicle will reach 250,000 miles. That figure varies based on the manufacturer and model. Here are the 25 vehicles most likely to reach that distant target:

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

25. - Toyota Prius (12.9%)

A white Toyota Prius on a quay
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Prius opens the list with a 12.9 percent chance. It won’t surprise any car enthusiast that Toyota has nine models in the top 25.

24. - Nissan Pathfinder (13.0%)

A red Nissan Pathfinder on an unpaved forest road
Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Pathfinder is next with a 13 percent chance. SUVs are going to appear frequently on this list.

23. - Honda Accord Hybrid (13.1%)

A red Honda Accord Hybrid on a two-lane road
Photo: Honda

The Honda Accord Hybrid has a 13.1 percent chance. Three cars in, two of them have hybrid powerplants and they aren’t done yet.

22. - Ford Expedition (13.1%)

A dark Ford Expedition on a grassy hill.
Photo: Ford

The Ford Expedition, with a 13.1 percent chance, is this list’s first model from an American manufacturer. It isn’t really a spoiler if I tell you there’s only one other Ford ahead.

21. - Toyota Camry (13.5%)

A red Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota

The venerable Toyota Camry has a 13.5 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Two Toyotas down, seven to go.

20. - Honda CR-V (13.9%)

A blue Honda CR-V at a lakeside home
Photo: Honda

The Honda CR-V opens the top 20 with a 13.9 percent chance. While falling short of Toyota’s impressive tally, Honda had five models that made it to the top 25.

19 - GMC Yukon (14.6%)

A GMC Yukon on a mountainside
Photo: GMC

The GMC Yukon is next up with a 14.6 percent chance. GMC had three models make the list.

18. - Nissan Titan (14.8%)

A white Nissan Titan towing equipment through a quarry
Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Titan, with a 14.8 percent chance, is the first pickup truck on the list. There are seven pickup trucks in total in the top 25.

17. - Toyota Highlander (15.7%)

A white Toyota Highlander in a driveway
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Highlander, with a 15.7 percent chance, is the next Toyota on this list.

16. - Ford F-150 (15.8%)

A dark Ford F-150 in an arid valley
Photo: Ford

The Ford F-150 is next up with a 15.8 percent chance. Yes, the F-150 is unsurprisingly the most reliable vehicle that Ford builds.

15. - GMC Sierra 1500 (16.1%)

A red GMC Sierra in a barren landscape
Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra 1500, with a 16.1 percent chance, is just slightly more reliable than its Ford rival.

14. - Honda Accord (16.6%)

A red Honda Accord driving down a road.
Photo: Honda

The Honda Accord is the next sedan on the list, with a 16.6 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

13. - Honda Pilot (17.5%)

A grey Honda Pilot driving down a two-lane road in the rain
Photo: Honda

The Honda Pilot, with a 17.5 percent chance, snags the Japanese manufacturer back-to-back spots on the list.

12. - Chevrolet Tahoe (17.7%)

A grey Chevrolet Tahoe on a city street
Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Tahoe has a 17.7 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

11. - GMC Yukon XL (17.9%)

A white GMC Yukon splashing through standing water
Photo: GMC

The GMC Yukon XL is next up with a 17.9 percent chance. Yes, the analysis differentiates the Yukon and the Yukon XL.

10. - Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (18.8%)

A Chevrolet Silverado towing all-terrain vehicles
Photo: Chevrolet

The top ten begin with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The pickup truck has an 18.8 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

9. - Lexus GX (20.7%)

A Lexus GV climbing a rocky hill.
Photo: Lexus

The Lexus GX, with a 20.7 percent chance, is the only vehicle from a luxury brand to make this list.

8. -Toyota Avalon (22.0%)

A red Toyota Avalon parked by the seaside
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Avalon, with a 22 percent chance, is the highest-ranking sedan in the top 25.

7. - Chevrolet Suburban (22.0%)

A Chevrolet Suburban driving down a city street
Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Suburban, with a 22 percent chance, is the highest-ranking vehicle from an American manufacturer on this list.

6. - Honda Ridgeline (25.8%)

A grey Honda Ridgeland driving across snow
Photo: Honda

The Honda Ridgeline has a 25.8 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles. If you have been paying attention, you know only Toyota vehicles are left.

5. - Toyota Highlander Hybrid (25.9%)

A red Toyota Highlander Hybrid on a two-lane road
Photo: Toyota

The top five opens with the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, with a 25.9 percent chance. It’s the highest-ranked hybrid on this list.

4. - Toyota Tacoma (26.7%)

A red Toyota Tacoma driving on a mountain road
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Tacoma has a 26.7 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles. There’s only one pickup remaining on this list.

3. - Toyota 4Runner (26.8%)

A blue Toyota 4Runner on a gravel road
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota 4Runner picks up a bronze medal with a 26.8 percent chance.

2. - Toyota Sequoia (36.4%)

A red Toyota Sequoia on a two-lane road
Photo: Toyota

The silver medal goes to the Toyota Sequoia, with a 36.4 percent chance. It’s hard not to be surprised by nearly ten percent difference between the Sequoia and the 4Runner.

1. - Toyota Tundra (36.6%)

A black Toyota Tundra towing an Airstream
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Tundra, with a 36.6 percent chance, takes home the gold medal as the vehicle most likely to reach 250,000 miles.

