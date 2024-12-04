Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least

Personal Finance

The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least

Maintenance and repair costs over 10 years can vary wildly between car brands

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Buying a car costs more than just the MSRP. If you want to keep your car in good condition, you’ll need to maintain it over time. But maintenance costs can vary wildly between car brands.

Consumer Reports asked members in its 2023 Annual Auto Survey for their total out-of-pocket maintenance costs during the first five years and the second five years of their car’s life.

“The difference to maintain a car on average between some brands can be thousands over a 10-year time frame,” Steven Elek, Consumer Reports’ program leader for auto data analytics, said. “Also, expensive luxury vehicles are often quite expensive to maintain as well over time.”

It found that German brands tend to be the most expensive to maintain.

“If you are considering a luxury model, it may be wise to purchase one from a domestic brand that may have lower maintenance and repair costs,” Elek added. “For example, over 10 years, Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) models are more than double the cost to maintain and repair as those from Lincoln (F).”

Check out which five brands had the highest maintenance costs over ten years — and which had the lowest.

5th Lowest: Ford

5th Lowest: Ford

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ford had the fifth lowest maintenance costs, averaging $1,100 in the first five years and $5,400 in total 10-year costs.

4th Lowest: Lincoln

4th Lowest: Lincoln

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: hasan zaidi (Getty Images)

Lincoln had the fourth lowest maintenance costs, averaging $940 in the first five years and $5,040 in total 10-year costs.

2nd Lowest: TIE — Toyota and Buick

2nd Lowest: TIE — Toyota and Buick

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: Owaki/Kulla (Getty Images)

Toyota (TM) and Buick (GM) are tied for the second-lowest maintenance costs. While Toyota averaged $1,125 in the first five years and Buick averaged $900, they both had an estimated $4,900 in total 10-year costs.

Lowest: Tesla

Lowest: Tesla

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

Tesla (TSLA) had the lowest maintenance costs, averaging $580 in the first five years and $4,035 in total 10-year costs.

5th Highest: BMW

5th Highest:

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: NurPhoto/Contributor (Getty Images)

BMW (BMWYY) had the fifth highest maintenance costs, averaging $1,700 in the first five years and $9,500 in total 10-year costs.

4th Highest: Audi

4th Highest: Audi

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: VCG/Contributor (Getty Images)

Audi (VWAGY) had the fourth highest maintenance costs, averaging $1,900 in the first five years and $9,890 in total 10-year costs.

3rd Highest: Mercedes-Benz

3rd Highest: Mercedes-Benz

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: Don Heiny (Getty Images)

Mercedes-Benz had the third highest maintenance costs, averaging $2,850 in the first five years and $10,525 in total 10-year costs.

2nd Highest: Porsche

2nd Highest: Porsche

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: Alex J. Berliner (AP)

Porsche had the second highest maintenance costs, averaging $4,000 in the first five years and $14,090 in total 10-year costs.

Highest: Land Rover

Highest: Land Rover

Image for article titled The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Photo: Tramino (Getty Images)

Land Rover had the highest maintenance costs, averaging $4,250 in the first five years and $19,250 in total 10-year costs.

