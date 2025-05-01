5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest

President Donald Trump’s move to soften his automotive tariffs will lessen the pain, experts say, but it still won’t keep prices from rising.



Usha Haley is an expert on autos and auto parts. She is currently the Barton Distinguished Chair in International Business at Wichita State University and offered some of her thoughts on winners and losers to Quartz.

“First, no car with imported auto parts, which make up 80% of the cost of a car, is safe as this is a temporary reprieve,” Haley says, noting that cars with 85% of their parts complying with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and produced domestically, should not face tariffs at this point