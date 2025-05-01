How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest

Autos

Some cars will be hit harder than others as tariffs take hold

Kevin Williams
Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s move to soften his automotive tariffs will lessen the pain, experts say, but it still won’t keep prices from rising.

Usha Haley is an expert on autos and auto parts. She is currently the Barton Distinguished Chair in International Business at Wichita State University and offered some of her thoughts on winners and losers to Quartz.

“First, no car with imported auto parts, which make up 80% of the cost of a car, is safe as this is a temporary reprieve,” Haley says, noting that cars with 85% of their parts complying with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and produced domestically, should not face tariffs at this point

Tesla

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) has had a rough time of it in 2025. Chief executive Elon Musk’s involvement in DOGE turned the company into a political lightning rod, tanking sales and sending shares tumbling.

But according to Motor1 — a trade publication that recently ranked the most and least affected cars — Tesla’s Model 3 Performance sits at the top of the list, with 87.5% of its manufacturing and construction done domestically. The Model Y (85%), Cybertruck (82.5%), Model S (80%), and Model X (80%) are also atop the index.

“Tesla will be among the least affected,” Haley says.

The Motor1 rankings group cars by the percentage of the car and parts that are made in the USA.

Ford

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Motor1 ranks Ford’s (F) Mustang GT AT as 80% domestic.

Kevin Roberts, director of economic and market intelligence at CarGurus (CARG), notes that even with some automotive tariff relief, price increases are still in the offing.

“While this won’t fully reverse price increases, it’s a move in the right direction to streamline levies and limit cost burdens that could otherwise be passed down to consumers,” Roberts says, noting that in the month since tariffs on auto imports were announced, the average price of a new car increased by nearly $650, while used car prices are up almost $150—driven largely by a short-lived surge in demand from shoppers looking to avoid anticipated increases.

“The impact has been most pronounced in the affordable segment, with demand for new vehicles priced under $50,000 spiking sharply in recent weeks,” Roberts says.

Honda

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Motor1 ranks the Honda (HMC) 2024 Passport AWD at 76.5% domestically produced.

George Faracchio, vice president of AutoLenders and 28-year auto industry veteran, told Quartz that in the first 30 days of the tariff regime consumers can anticipate a modest pricing adjustment based on current inventory levels.

“However, as we move deeper into the spring and summer months if tariffs remain in place—regardless of the percentage—we expect prices to climb steadily,” Faracchio says.

Jeep

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Motor1 puts the Jeep (STLA) Wrangler Rubicon at 76%.

Faracchio says as the tariffs remain in place, the price pain will get worse.

“Over the first 60 days of tariffs being imposed, vehicle inventory will tighten, and manufacturers impacted by tariffs will be forced to raise their prices,” he says, noting that after this, consumer demand will naturally shift toward the pre-owned market and that shift will drive increased competition for used vehicles, leading to industry-wide price increases.

“The longer these tariffs remain, the more significant the impact will be in rising demand and escalating prices across all segments. This ripple effect will touch everything from entry-level vehicles to high-demand SUVs and trucks,” Faracchio says.

Volkswagen

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Motor1 has the Volkswagen (VWAGY) ID.4 AWD (82 KWH) at 75.5% domestic production.

“The industry’s 90-day outlook points to lasting disruption, even if tariffs are eventually lifted. The market will likely see elevated prices and constrained supply for months, if not longer, as manufacturers, dealers, and consumers work to adjust. In short, the impact of tariffs isn’t just immediate; it can reshape the market well beyond their removal,” Faracchio says.

These cars will be clobbered by tariffs. First on the list: Mazda

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Victor Decolongon (Getty Images)

Motor1 lists Mazda’s (MZDAY) Miata as 1% domestically produced. Look for sticker shock on this car.

Haley says that overall, calculating and implementing these tariffs will result in higher economic costs.

“The temporary nature of the tariffs will also lead to even more intense lobbying by auto companies, continued economic uncertainty and the inability to engage in strategic planning to bring manufacturing home — supposedly a goal of these tariffs,” Haley says.

Hyundai

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Motor1 put the Hyundai (HYMTF) Elantra at 1% domestically produced.

Liz Hempel, a partner at McKinsey & Company, notes that switching production venues isn’t easy.

“Moving an auto supply chain takes at least two years and billions of dollars, making quick shifts in production nearly impossible,” Hempel says, noting that tariffs, which hit overnight, only add to the complexity.

“With seven-year model cycles and specialized infrastructure concentrated in key regions, the automotive industry faces unique hurdles. Beyond factory relocations, moving decades of expertise is another major challenge,” Hempel notes.

BMW

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Motor1 put the BMW (BMWYY) M3 Sedan at 1% domestically sourced.

Hempel notes that tariffs on raw materials, such as steel and aluminum, are increasing costs at every stage of production.

“McKinsey & Company recommends several strategic responses to mitigate these risks, including supply chain diversification, enhanced risk management, operational flexibility, and active stakeholder engagement,” Hempel says, adding that:

“As we navigate this evolving landscape, it’s critical for companies to rethink their sourcing and supply-chain strategies. Those who adapt quickly can turn these challenges into opportunities for long-term success.”

Subaru

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Motor1 has Subaru’s (FUJHY) BRZ at 1%.

Showrooms got more traffic in March as people rushed to avoid the tariffs.

“It makes total sense. Cars are expensive capital purchases. With budgets tight and consumers increasingly cost-conscious, many people would prefer to push out buying a new car. However, anyone worried that their car will die in the next 12 months is caught in a dilemma: spend less now or much more later. The prospect of paying several thousand dollars more for an already big-ticket item spurred people to act now,” notes John Lash, group vice president of product strategy at e2open (ETWO), a connected supply-chain platform.

Toyota

Image for article titled 5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest
Photo: Robert Hradill (Getty Images)

Motor1 puts the Toyota (TM) GR 86 and GR Corolla at 1%.

“It’s important to remember that tariffs are taxes which businesses and consumers are forced to bear. When prices rise, especially when it’s a significant rise, demand falls,” Lash says, asking, so what does this mean for car sales this year?

“It means that after this brief jump in March, we should get ready for a long and extended drop in new car sales. A drop that will stay in place until tariff policy changes again,” Lash says.

