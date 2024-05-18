The 20 slowest accelerating cars you can buy right now

Speed is relative. Some people think taking 6 seconds to hit 60 mph is fast, and others will scoff at anything that takes more than half that time to reach the 60-mph mark. Learning about the quickest cars on the market is an easy task, with tons lists published online (including by us) ready to answer the burning question asked by all the teenagers of the world. Meanwhile, I’m here for the weirdo teenagers (and weirdos of all ages) who want to know about the slowest cars available for sale today.



I based this list off of Car and Driver’s instrumented tests, so these are not manufacturer claimed 0-to-60 mph times but real-life results as tested by professionals. Through my research, I discovered there is really only one car left on sale that takes more than 10 seconds to reach 60 mph, but it is significantly beyond that threshold at a whopping 12.8 seconds. Most everyday cars are now significantly quicker than they used to be — heck even the once-laughable Prius set a respectable 7.1-second 0-to-60 time. Here’s my compiled list of the slowest cars on sale in 2024.