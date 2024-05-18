Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
We rounded up all the cars with the slowest 0-to-60 times that are available in the U.S.

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
A blue Subaru Crosstrek off-roading in the desert
Photo: Subaru

Speed is relative. Some people think taking 6 seconds to hit 60 mph is fast, and others will scoff at anything that takes more than half that time to reach the 60-mph mark. Learning about the quickest cars on the market is an easy task, with tons lists published online (including by us) ready to answer the burning question asked by all the teenagers of the world. Meanwhile, I’m here for the weirdo teenagers (and weirdos of all ages) who want to know about the slowest cars available for sale today.

I based this list off of Car and Driver’s instrumented tests, so these are not manufacturer claimed 0-to-60 mph times but real-life results as tested by professionals. Through my research, I discovered there is really only one car left on sale that takes more than 10 seconds to reach 60 mph, but it is significantly beyond that threshold at a whopping 12.8 seconds. Most everyday cars are now significantly quicker than they used to be — heck even the once-laughable Prius set a respectable 7.1-second 0-to-60 time. Here’s my compiled list of the slowest cars on sale in 2024.

20. Subaru Outback

Image for article titled The 20 slowest accelerating cars you can buy right now
Photo: Subaru

0-to-60-mph time: 8.5 seconds

Power: 182 horsepower, 176 pound-feet of torque

19. Hyundai Venue

A gray Hyundai Venue parked in front of some street art
Photo: Hyundai

0-to-60-mph time: 8.5 seconds

Power: 121 hp, 113 lb-ft

18. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

A white Eclipse Cross parked in front of a wall at sunset
Photo: Mitsubishi

0-to-60-mph time: 8.6 seconds

Power: 152 hp, 184 lb-ft

17. Chevrolet Trailblazer

A blue Chevy Trailblazer driving in front of a building
Photo: Chevrolet

0-to-60-mph time: 8.7 seconds

Power: 155 hp, 174 lb-ft

16. Toyota Corolla

A white Toyota Corolla driving on a road
Photo: Toyota

0-to-60-mph time: 8.8 seconds

Power: 168 hp, 151 lb-ft

15. Hyundai Tucson

A red Hyundai Tucson driving on a dirt road
Photo: Hyundai

0-to-60-mph time: 8.8 seconds

Power: 187 hp, 178 lb-ft

14. Chevrolet Trax

An orange Chevy Trax parked in front of some trees
Photo: Chevrolet

0-to-60-mph time: 8.8 seconds

Power: 137 hp, 162 lb-ft

13. Buick Encore GX

A blue Buick Encore GX parked in front of a big white house
Photo: Buick

0-to-60-mph time: 8.8 seconds

Power: 155 hp, 174 lb-ft

12. Kia Niro Hybrid

A blueish Kia Niro driving in the woods
Photo: Kia

0-to-60-mph time: 8.9 seconds

Power: 139 hp, 195 lb-ft

11. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

A red corolla hybrid driving down a tree-lined road
Photo: Toyota

0-to-60-mph time: 9.0 seconds

Power: 134 hp, 156 lb-ft

10. Kia Sportage

A blue-gray Kia Sportage driving through dirt
Photo: Kia

0-to-60-mph time: 9.1 seconds

Power: 187 hp, 178 lb-ft

9. Nissan Sentra

A blue Nissan Sentra driving in front of a grassy knoll
Photo: Nissan

0-to-60-mph time: 9.2 seconds

Power: 149 hp, 146 lb-ft

8. Hyundai Kona

A greenish Kona driving in front of trees
Photo: Hyundai

0-to-60-mph time: 9.2 seconds

Power: 190 hp, 195 lb-ft

7. Toyota Corolla Cross

A gray Toyota Corolla Cross shot in a studio
Photo: Toyota

0-to-60-mph time: 9.2 seconds

Power: 169 hp, 150 lb-ft

6. Buick Envista

A red Buick Envista parked under some arches
Photo: Buick

0-to-60-mph time: 9.3 seconds

Power: 137 hp, 162 lb-ft

5. Honda HR-V

A gray HR-V driving on a dirt road in front of a snowy hill
Photo: Honda

0-to-60-mph time: 9.4 seconds

Power: 158 hp, 138 lb-ft

4. Subaru Crosstrek

A blue crosstrek off roading in the desert
Photo: Subaru

0-to-60-mph time: 9.5 seconds

Power: 152 hp, 145 lb-ft

3. Nissan Versa

A red Nissan Versa parked in front of a big silver architectural structure
Photo: Nissan

0-to-60-mph time: 9.5 seconds

Power: 122 hp, 114 lb-ft

2. Nissan Kicks

A Blue Kicks driving down a tree-lined road
Photo: Nissan

0-to-60-mph time: 9.7 seconds

Power: 122 hp, 114 lb-ft

1. Mitsubishi Mirage

A dinky yellow Mitsubishi Mirage driving on a road
Photo: Mitsubishi

0-to-60-mph time: 12.8 seconds

Power: 78 hp, 74 lb-ft

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

