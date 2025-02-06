Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Personal Finance

The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest

With nine in 10 American households owning at least one car, many are looking at their vehicles as a place to save

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

With rising prices, an affordable housing crisis, and the specter of looming tariffs, Americans are looking to save money just about everywhere.

Advertisement

And with nine in 10 American households owning at least one car, many are looking at their vehicles as a place to save.

Self, a credit-building toolkit, looked at the 50 best-selling cars between 2022 and 2024 and ran the numbers to find the most and least expensive ones to run. It didn’t consider the vehicle’s purchase or lease price and instead looked at average annual gas costs, maintenance, insurance, fees, and taxes.

Continue reading to see which are the most expensive to run per year and which are the least expensive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Least Expensive: Honda Civic, $5,282

5th Least Expensive: Honda Civic, $5,282

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Honda
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Least Expensive: Kia Forte, $5,235

4th Least Expensive: Kia Forte, $5,235

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Kia
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Least Expensive: Toyota Corolla, $5,182

3rd Least Expensive: Toyota Corolla, $5,182

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Toyota
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Least Expensive: Hyundai Elantra: $5,104

2nd Least Expensive: Hyundai Elantra: $5,104

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Hyundai
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Least Expensive: Tesla Model 3, $5,061

Least Expensive: Tesla Model 3, $5,061

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Image: Tesla
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Most Expensive: Chevrolet Silverado, $7,699

5th Most Expensive: Chevrolet Silverado, $7,699

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Chevrolet
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Most Expensive: Toyota 4Runner, $7,820

4th Most Expensive: Toyota 4Runner, $7,820

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Toyota
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Most Expensive: RAM Pickup: $7,981

3rd Most Expensive: RAM Pickup: $7,981

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: RAM
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Most Expensive: Lexus RX: $8,046

2nd Most Expensive: Lexus RX: $8,046

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Lexus
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Most Expensive: Chevrolet Tahoe: $8,644

Most Expensive: Chevrolet Tahoe: $8,644

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive popular cars to own — and the 5 cheapest
Photo: Chevrolet (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12