Casey's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $169.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $4.52.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

Casey's shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $239.40, an increase of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

