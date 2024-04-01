The wildest cave systems on Earth

Shelters of our ancestors, galleries for our artwork, hiding places for our treasures, portals to the underworld. Caves have meant many things for human culture through the ages, and still capture the imagination with their inextricable passageways and impossibly large caverns.

Some caves are so alien from the land aboveground that one can feel as though they’re part of another world, or they are (at the least) arenas forbidden to humankind. The following caves are known for their size, for their age, or for the things, living and dead, that have made their mark on the Earth’s underbelly.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.