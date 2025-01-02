9 celebrities with real-life ties to royalty

If there’s one trope that Hollywood loves to use (and reuse) it’s the secret royal: there’s Anne Hathaway as the unsuspecting heiress in “The Princess Diaries,” Audrey Hepburn portraying a runaway princess in “Roman Holiday,” and, most recently, Paul Mescal hiding in plain sight as the Prince of Rome, in “Gladiator II.”



While princes disguised as paupers seem like they exist solely in fiction, there’s actually a surprising number of real life royals and aristocrats hiding under our noses. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have centuries-old ties to nobility.

And while they may not all have a collection of crown jewels, some of these celebrities continue to reap the benefits of their famous families, in the form of castles, titles, and other aristocratic perks.

Continue reading to learn which celebrities have real life ties to monarchs and aristocrats.