Celebrities — they’re not just like us. But it turns out you can have one as your landlord.

Stars with large real estate portfolios have taken to the rental market to list their extra pads while they’re off filming on location, on a world tour, or at one of their other homes. From a stunning Italian villa owned by a rockstar to a sprawling Hollywood estate owned by one of music’s biggest names, here are six of the most luxurious celebrity homes you can rent.