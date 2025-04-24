How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now

From Beyoncé's whiskey to The Rock's tequila, here's how Hollywood is pouring profits

By
Shannon Carroll
Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Carsten Koall (Getty Images)

There’s been an intoxicating trend in the celebrity world, where liquor brands have emerged as the hottest commodity.

And it’s not just celebrities look to make a quick buck by slapping their faces on the label and calling it a day: As A-listers (and below) look to expand their portfolios and connect with their fan bases, they’re doing their research. Stars are leveraging their followings — and their follower counts — to push products that go beyond marketing gimmicks to true passion projects.

The market has boomed.

In 2017, George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos (DEO), sold to Diageo for close to $1 billion. In 2020, Ryan Reynolds sold his gin company, Aviation Gin, in a deal worth north of $600 million, also to Diageo. Angelina Jolie reportedly sold her stake in the Château Miraval wine business for an eight-figure sum to the Stoli Group, while her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, remains the majority owner.

Tequila seems to be the most popular entry point, even though a majority of the celebrities don’t have ties to Mexico — one of the reasons Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila, caught flak when she launched it in 2021. But celebrities continue to push the boundaries on gin, vodka, whiskey, and beyond.

Meanwhile, the next wave of innovation seems to be in the nonalcoholic spirit world, where Tom Holland’s Bero and Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics have made waves.

Still, while the celebrity name gets the attention, the product has to be good to retain a market share. Here’s a look at the top shelf of Hollywood liquor brands — and who’s pouring the profits.

2 / 10

Teremana Tequila — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Teremana Tequila — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Teremana Tequila
3 / 10

SirDavis Whisky — Beyoncé

SirDavis Whisky — Beyoncé

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: SirDavis Whisky
4 / 10

Meili Vodka — Jason Momoa

Meili Vodka — Jason Momoa

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
5 / 10

Papa Salt Coastal Gin — Margot Robbie

Papa Salt Coastal Gin — Margot Robbie

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Papa Salt Coastal Gin (Getty Images)
6 / 10

Santo Tequila — Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar

Santo Tequila — Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)
7 / 10

Dos Hombres Mezcal — Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Dos Hombres Mezcal — Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Rob Kim (Getty Images)
8 / 10

Skinnygirl Cocktails — Bethenny Frankel

Skinnygirl Cocktails — Bethenny Frankel

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)
9 / 10

Vanderpump Wine — Lisa Vanderpump

Vanderpump Wine — Lisa Vanderpump

Image for article titled Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now
Photo: Vanderpump Wines (Getty Images)
10 / 10