Fame on the rocks: 8 celebrity liquor brands you can try right now

There’s been an intoxicating trend in the celebrity world, where liquor brands have emerged as the hottest commodity.

And it’s not just celebrities look to make a quick buck by slapping their faces on the label and calling it a day: As A-listers (and below) look to expand their portfolios and connect with their fan bases, they’re doing their research. Stars are leveraging their followings — and their follower counts — to push products that go beyond marketing gimmicks to true passion projects.

The market has boomed.

In 2017, George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos (DEO), sold to Diageo for close to $1 billion. In 2020, Ryan Reynolds sold his gin company, Aviation Gin, in a deal worth north of $600 million, also to Diageo. Angelina Jolie reportedly sold her stake in the Château Miraval wine business for an eight-figure sum to the Stoli Group, while her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, remains the majority owner.

Tequila seems to be the most popular entry point, even though a majority of the celebrities don’t have ties to Mexico — one of the reasons Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila, caught flak when she launched it in 2021. But celebrities continue to push the boundaries on gin, vodka, whiskey, and beyond.

Meanwhile, the next wave of innovation seems to be in the nonalcoholic spirit world, where Tom Holland’s Bero and Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics have made waves.

Still, while the celebrity name gets the attention, the product has to be good to retain a market share. Here’s a look at the top shelf of Hollywood liquor brands — and who’s pouring the profits.

