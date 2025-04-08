What Jamie Dimon, Bill Ackman, and other CEOs and billionaires are saying about Trump's trade war

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump’s tariffs in his annual letter to shareholders on Monday, warning that the trade policy will likely spike inflation and is sure to slow down growth.

Dimon said “at least until recently” the U.S. economy was proving resilient “despite the unsettling landscape.”

“The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,” Dimon wrote.

“And even with the recent decline in market values, prices remain relatively high,” he continued. “These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain very cautious.”

Dimon explained he started writing the letter amid a weakening U.S. economy, adding “that was before the recent tariff announcement.” He told shareholders to not only expect rising prices on imported and domestic goods, but to prepare for a bevy of uncertainty. He cited “the potential retaliatory actions, including on services, by other countries, the effect on confidence, the impact on investments and capital flows, the effect on corporate profits and the possible effect on the U.S. dollar.”