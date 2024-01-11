Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES

Here are the products from CES 2024 that got our colleagues at Gizmodo most excited

By
Jorge Jimenez, Florence Ion, and Kyle Barr / Gizmodo
Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

CES 2024 was certainly interesting this year: While we did anticipate AI being inserted into everything from TVs to cars, there were some genuine surprises from the show floor here in Las Vegas. Despite going to what felt like a million press conferences and keynotes, the Gizmodo team did manage to find loads of cool, interesting, and just plain weird gadgets from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

LG Signature Series T OLED

LG Signature Series T OLED

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

One of the first big stories to come out of CES 2024 was LG’s gorgeous transparent OLED. It has a mode that lets you see through it, almost giving your content a neat holographic look, but it also means you can place the TV in front of a large window and not feel like you are obstructing your view of the outside world. However, Signature Series T can raise a black film for a more traditional OLED viewing experience. Pictures and video don’t do it justice, and it was one of the coolest things I’ve seen at CES in years. — Jorge Jimenez

Stern Pinball’s Jaws


Stern Pinball’s Jaws

Jaws Pinball Machine
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Stern continues to prove that pinball can indeed be a work of art. The company’s latest game is a love letter to the blockbuster film, plus it includes voice acting from Richard Dreyfuss screaming “multi-ball.” — Kyle Barr

HP Omen Transcend 14

HP Omen Transcend 14

HP Transcend Laptop
Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

HP completely redesigned its Omen gaming laptop to be far smaller and far cuter than its previous 16-inch version. It’s still packing an Intel Core Ultra CPU and Nvidia Geforce 4000 GPU, but it’s all contained in a rather thin design that gets extra props for its full LED keyboard. We’ll need to run full experiments to see how much all this power it’s packing translates into battery life or extra heat. — Kyle Barr

MSI Claw

MSI Claw

MSI Claw on Display
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

MSI was the first PC maker of the year to show off its own Steam Deck-like handheld console, and already it’s a contender. It’s sporting an Intel chip rather than AMD, which means we’ll get to test how that company’s APUs perform compared to the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. Plus, it has a lot of colorful LEDs in both the joysticks and face buttons. — Kyle Barr

Razer’s Prototype Haptic Chair


Razer’s Prototype Haptic Chair

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Razer is on the right track to a haptic system that is comfortable, subtle, and effective. The Esther concept isn’t commercially available, but I’m already very intrigued by its audio-to-haptics system that seamlessly translates the sounds of games into a sensation rolling across your back. — Kyle Barr

C-Seed N1 Folding MicroLED TV

C-Seed N1 Folding MicroLED TV

Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

The N1 is a 137-inch MicroLED 4K TV capable of folding itself back into its base and turning into a modern art piece in your living room. Basically, it is a dream for interior decorators of the rich and famous. It uses something called ‘Adaptive Gap Calibration’ that increases brightness around the edges of each panel, essentially making gaps invisible. It’s similar to what you see on big LED walls at concerts. Oh, and did I mention it retails for $220k? — Jorge Jimenez

Samsung’s Ballie

Samsung’s Ballie

Image for article titled Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Samsung’s latest, roundest robot practically took over CES once it debuted Monday. The ball-shaped bot is supposed to be a household companion acting as a kind of mobile Siri with a built-in projector. Ballie can also do sweeps of your home and send you updates about what your pet’s getting up to in your absence. We haven’t had any hands-on time with Samsung’s little helper, yet we’re still itching to know just how far we can kick the thing. — Kyle Barr

LG CineBeam Qube 4K Projector

LG CineBeam Qube 4K Projector

Image for article titled Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES
Photo: Jorge Jimenez/Gizmodo

Keeping in the theme of cute tech. The LG CineBeam Qube is a projector that’s as big as a toaster, weighs just over 3 pounds, and is more powerful than projectors twice its size. This 4K projector can cover 120 inches of wall space. — Jorge Jimenez

Asus Zenbook Duo

Asus Zenbook Duo

Asus Zenbook Dou
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Asus’ new Zenbook Duo is already proving to be one of those controversial pieces of tech. Some might think it looks clunky and weird, but it could prove a big boon for those who go screen akimbo at their work desk. We’re hoping to get some hands-on with the laptop soon to see if it has enough power for both OLEDs at once. — Kyle Barr

PlayStation 5 Slim Side Plates and Matching DualSense Controllers

PlayStation 5 Slim Side Plates and Matching DualSense Controllers

Image for article titled Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES
Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

I really like the look of the new PS5 Slim that was recently released, so of course, I was pleasantly surprised to see three new side covers for the console. I’m digging the Volcano Red with matching DualSense, though I hope Sony releases more exciting colors in the future. — Jorge Jimenez

Fuse Audio’s Vertical Record Player

Fuse Audio’s Vertical Record Player

Image for article titled Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES
Photo: Jorge Jimenez / Gizmodo

Fuse has been making vertical record players for a while now, but this new one comes with two 30-watt speakers and screams vibes. It plays 33s, 45s, and 78s and has Bluetooth 5.0 support. I want one. — Jorge Jimenez

Alienware’s 4K QD-OLED

Alienware’s 4K QD-OLED

Image for article titled Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES
Photo: Artem Golub / Gizmodo

This year’s slate of gaming monitors all promise big resolution gains, but Alienware’s 4K, 240Hz QD-OLED is one of the best we’ve seen in a very crowded field. The 32-inch screen has a gentle curve that isn’t overwhelming but still does enough to center your field of vision on gameplay. — Kyle Barr

