Transparent TVs, adorable robots and more: The best of CES

One of the first big stories to come out of CES 2024 was LG’s gorgeous transparent OLED. It has a mode that lets you see through it, almost giving your content a neat holographic look, but it also means you can place the TV in front of a large window and not feel like you are obstructing your view of the outside world. However, Signature Series T can raise a black film for a more traditional OLED viewing experience. Pictures and video don’t do it justice, and it was one of the coolest things I’ve seen at CES in years. — Jorge Jimenez