How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

ChatGPT's new feature, Copilot AI updates, and an AI translator: This week in new AI launches

About
A.I.

ChatGPT's new feature, Copilot AI updates, and an AI translator: This week in new AI launches

Plus, German AI startup DeepL launched its first U.S.-based tech hub

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
screenshot of Microsoft Copilot desktop
Microsoft Copilot
Image: Microsoft

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

ChatGPT’s new feature, canvas

ChatGPT’s new feature, canvas

screenshot of ChatGPT feature canvas
ChatGPT-4o with canvas
Image: OpenAI

OpenAI introduced canvas, a new feature for ChatGPT that allows users to “collaborate” with the chatbot on writing and coding projects. Canvas, which was made available in beta to ChatGPT Plus and Team users this week, was built with the startup’s GPT-4o model. OpenAI plans to make canvas available to free ChatGPT users when it’s out of beta mode.

Advertisement

The feature opens in a separate window, and “can give inline feedback and suggestions” on projects the way a copy editor or code reviewer would, OpenAI said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Microsoft’s new AI features for Copilot+ PCs and Windows 11

Microsoft’s new AI features for Copilot+ PCs and Windows 11

screenshot of Microsoft's Click to Do feature on photo editing software
Click to Do feature
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) announced new AI features for Windows 11 and its Copilot+ PCs, which are built to handle AI-powered tasks. The “next wave” of AI features include Recall, a tool that saves screenshots to remind users of what they previously saw on their PC, and Click to Do, which suggests “quick actions” over images and text.

Advertisement

The company also released an update for Windows 11 that swaps the operating system to one with a foundation to run AI applications and services.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

DeepL’s first U.S. tech hub

DeepL’s first U.S. tech hub

images of language blocks with "hello" in different languages
Image: DeepL

German AI startup DeepL launched its first U.S.-based tech hub in New York City this week. The startup, which develops leading-edge AI translation and writing tools, will “focus on accelerating research and product development,” and improve market leadership in the U.S. through its new hub, it said.

Advertisement

The company also added two new members to its C-suite: chief technology officer Sebastian Enderlein, and chief marketing officer Steve Rotter.

“Launching DeepL’s first US tech hub in New York City positions us at the center of one of the largest talent pools in the market and brings us closer to our customers, including many Fortune 500 companies,” Jarek Kutylowski, founder and chief executive of DeepL, said in a statement. “This hub will drive our focus on product innovation and engineering, empowering us to deliver cutting-edge language AI solutions that help our clients scale and break down language barriers.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Google Cloud’s partnership with AI startup, Augmented Intelligence

Google Cloud’s partnership with AI startup, Augmented Intelligence

AUI and Google Cloud logos on white squares in front of a black and red fusion background
Image: Augmented Intelligence (AUI)

Augmented Intelligence, an AI startup focused on AI agents, announced a partnership with Google Cloud (GOOGL) “aimed at accelerating the deployment of AI agents for consumer and enterprise companies.”

Advertisement

Apollo, the startup’s “agentic” language model, “is built with a neuro-symbolic architecture to enable a new generation of conversational agents,” AUI said. The model combines generative AI’s “conversational skills” with the predictability and actionability capabilities of rule-based AI.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Google Cloud, and our newly announced strategic partnership will help us reach and co-sell to a vast pool of customers who have come to expect the highest standards of security and compliance from Google Cloud,” Ohad Elhelo, chief executive of Augmented Intelligence, said in a statement shared with Quartz. “AUI provides Google Cloud customers with a powerful solution tailored to any conversational use-case or industry.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

AITran’s debut in China

AITran’s debut in China

man on stage speaking in a microphone in front of a display of the AITran tool
AITran video conference call translation
Photo: Linkdood Technologies

AITran, a translation platform powered by AI, made its debut at the China-ASEAN Expo this week. The platform, which has “military-grade encryption and cutting-edge AI” makes “near-instantaneous” translations, has multi-user capabilities, and uses “advanced noise-cancelling technology” so users can translate in loud environments.

Advertisement

The platform is available in the Asian market, but AITran is planning to expand to Europe and North America, and has an app available to download from Google Play and the App Store.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Liquid AI’s new foundational models

Liquid AI’s new foundational models

four people standing together with their arms crossed smiling at the camera
Liquid AI team
Photo: Liquid AI

Liquid AI, a spin-off of MIT, launched its Liquid Foundational Models (LFMs) that it says “bring unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency to generative AI.” Compared to other GPT models, Liquid’s LFMs are more cost-effective and power efficient, the startup said.

Advertisement

“We build AI systems from a new set of algorithms for data curation, pre-, mid- and post- training, model architecture design, and evaluation metrics” Ramin Hasani, Liquid AI chief executive, said in a statement. “Our new methods in designing foundation models unlock a new scaling law for LLMs. we’ve improved quality, cost-effectiveness, and power efficiency compared to today’s models at every scale.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mostly AI’s synthetic text functionality

Mostly AI’s synthetic text functionality

digitally-generated image of data, rows of neon blue numbers and letters
Mostly AI is not pictured
Image: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

Mostly AI, a pioneer of structured synthetic data, launched its synthetic text functionality, which gives Fortune 500 companies, including Databricks and Amazon Web Services (AMZN), access to a “vast amount of proprietary text” to train and fine-tune large language models, or LLMs — without compromising user privacy, it said.

Advertisement

On the Mostly AI platform, users can upload original text data, such as emails and transcripts of customer support calls, and choose an open-source language model from Hugging Face to generate the synthetic data. The original data is used to fine-tune the LLM on the Mostly AI platform, which then generates synthetic text that can be downloaded or stored in a database.

“Today, AI training is hitting a plateau as models exhaust public data sources and yield diminishing returns,” Tobias Hann, chief executive of Mostly AI, said in a statement. “To harness high-quality, proprietary data, which offers far greater value and potential than the residual public data currently being used, global enterprises must take the leap and leverage both structured and unstructured synthetic data to safely train and deploy forthcoming generative AI solutions.”

Advertisement