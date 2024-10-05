ChatGPT's new feature, Copilot AI updates, and an AI translator: This week in new AI launches

German AI startup DeepL launched its first U.S.-based tech hub in New York City this week. The startup, which develops leading-edge AI translation and writing tools, will “focus on accelerating research and product development,” and improve market leadership in the U.S. through its new hub, it said.

The company also added two new members to its C-suite: chief technology officer Sebastian Enderlein, and chief marketing officer Steve Rotter.

“Launching DeepL’s first US tech hub in New York City positions us at the center of one of the largest talent pools in the market and brings us closer to our customers, including many Fortune 500 companies,” Jarek Kutylowski, founder and chief executive of DeepL, said in a statement. “This hub will drive our focus on product innovation and engineering, empowering us to deliver cutting-edge language AI solutions that help our clients scale and break down language barriers.”