ChatGPT for desktop, DeepL's voice translator, and startups get millions: This week's AI launches

OpenAI made its ChatGPT desktop app for Windows available to all users this week, including those using the app for free. Windows 10 and 11 users can ask the ChatGPT app questions, use it to search the web, share screenshots, and upload multiple files and photos. ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice feature is also accessible for users to talk in real-time with the AI chatbot.

The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, in early beta, is starting to work with developer tools such as VS Code, Xcode, Terminal, and iTerm 2, the startup said. OpenAI plans to add more desktop apps. The update is available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, and will roll out to Enterprise and Edu users in the future.

Instead of pasting code into the AI chatbot, users can manually connect their IDE or terminal to the app, allowing it to look at the content and provide faster answers with more context, OpenAI said.