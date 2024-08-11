Here's where to get an incredibly cheap lease deal on an EV right now

EV sales are growing in the U.S. but slowly; that’s not bias or anti EV, that’s the reality. Because of the state of the market, EV inventories have swelled so dealers and automakers have some wild lease deals going on right now to move some metal.

Chevy has lease deals on both its relatively new Equinox and Blazer EVs. Right now, you can lease a Equinox EV 2LT for just $299 a month for 36 months with $3,199 due at signing.



For just $70 more, you can spring for the Blazer EV 2LT AWD for $369 a month for 24 months with $3,179 due at signing. There’s no acquisition fee on either of these as a plus. Of course both of these are ultra low mileage leases so if you drive a lot, these may not be for you.



Ford has a couple special offers on both the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. Right now, you can lease a Mach-E Select for $319 a month for 36 months with $4,649 down. A Lightning lease will set you back $470 a month for 36 months. The downside is the case due at signing is high at just over $6,500.



Over at Honda, if you’re in Southern California, you can lease a Prologue EX for $299 a month for 36 months with $3,5999 due at signing.



Even Acura’s brand new ZDX has a lease deal. You can pick up a ZDX A-Spec for $499 a month for 36 month with $6,000 due at signing.



Luxury automakers have great deals but they’re more regional. In Southern California, you can lease a BMW i4 for $449 a month for $4,869 due at signing. Unfortunately BMW stays light on the mileage and term details.



Genesis currently has a few offers on their three EV models. You can lease a G80 EV for just $399 a month for 13 months with $6,000 due at signing and a $15,000 EV lease bonus. If youw ant to go a bit longer with the G80 EV, you can go 33 months at $579 a month with a $22,000 EV lease bonus. You can also pick up a GV60 EV for the same price



If you feel like taking a risk, you can go an pick up a Vinfast VF8 Eco for just $249 a month for 36 months with just $1000 down and 10,000 miles a year.



Getting down to the dealership levels, some of the lease deals are even better. Diamond Chevrolet in San Bernardino California where you can lease either a Equinox EV for $149 or a Blazer EV for $199 a month. It probably has something to do with the fact the dealer is currently sitting on 22 Blazer EVs and 15 Equinox EVs.



Heritage Cadillac in Morrow, Georgia has an excellent deal on a Lyriq for just $438 a month for 24 months with $4,929 due at signing. So if you’re in the market for an EV, you might wanna check out leasing one right now. The ball is in the customer’s court and these dealers want to make sales. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of the how the EV market is right now.



A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.