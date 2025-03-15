The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure

Car insurance costs keep climbing — up 24% in 2024 and another 12% in 2025, according to Bankrate.

The average cost of full coverage in the U.S. is now $2,638 per year, meaning the typical household spends 3.39% of its income on insurance for just one car.

But the car you drive can significantly impact your insurance rates. CarEdge analyzed insurance costs to find the least expensive popular car brands to insure annually. It excluded luxury cars from its analysis.

If you’re shopping for a new vehicle and want to cut costs, this list is a great place to start.