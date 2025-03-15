DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure

Personal Finance

The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure

With car insurance getting more expensive every year, you might want to consider a more affordable brand to insure

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Stellantis

Car insurance costs keep climbing — up 24% in 2024 and another 12% in 2025, according to Bankrate.

The average cost of full coverage in the U.S. is now $2,638 per year, meaning the typical household spends 3.39% of its income on insurance for just one car.

But the car you drive can significantly impact your insurance rates. CarEdge analyzed insurance costs to find the least expensive popular car brands to insure annually. It excluded luxury cars from its analysis.

If you’re shopping for a new vehicle and want to cut costs, this list is a great place to start.

2 / 10

#8: Kia — $2,200 a year

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Kia
3 / 10

#7: Honda — $2,188

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Honda
4 / 10

#6: Subaru — $2,164

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Honda
5 / 10

#5: Fiat — $2,155

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Fiat
6 / 10

#4: Jeep — $2,103

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Stellantis
7 / 10

#3: Chrysler — $2,102

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Chrysler
8 / 10

#2: MINI — $2,002

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: MINI USA
9 / 10

#1: Mazda — $1,979

Image for article titled The 8 cheapest popular car brands to insure
Photo: Mazda
