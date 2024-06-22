Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 18 cheapest convertibles you can buy right now

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Cars

The 18 cheapest convertibles you can buy right now

Unfortunately, sun lovers need to be pretty loaded to buy a new convertible

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A blue Jag F Type parked on brick in front of a coastline
Image: Jaguar

I’m a convertible person. I just love putting the top down and enjoying the benefits of uninhibited headroom, even if chopping the roof off increases weight and detracts from the driving dynamics. Convertible tops also add mechanical complication, and as such droptops are often priced higher than their hardtop siblings due to the additional engineering time that’s required to produce a quality convertible, so it’s not entirely surprising that manufacturers are producing fewer and fewer convertibles.

Advertisement

I miss the days of affordable convertibles like the wretched Chrysler Sebring convertible and little turds like the Geo Metro convertible that both made my list of the worst convertibles ever made, — I think that poor people should be able to buy new convertibles, too, but maybe I’m alone in that mindset — and there are a lot of tasty topless cars you’ve probably forgotten about.

Here I’ve compiled every convertible currently on sale in the United States, listed from most expensive to least expensive. I didn’t include ultra-luxury convertibles or convertible supercars, since those have no business being on a list like this, and I chose to cap the group at the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, since it’s still produced by a high volume manufacturer, so you won’t see any Aston Martins, McLarens, Bentleys, or Ferraris on this list. If you are looking to buy one of those, go do it, richy. Leave this list for the rest of the proletariat to find affordable cabriolets.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

18) Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

18) Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

A white Porsche 911 cabriolet shot in a studio
Photo: Porsche

Base Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolets start at $135,395 including a $1,995 destination charge. Thus, I cannot afford to even write about it for too long.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

17) Mercedes-AMG SL43

17) Mercedes-AMG SL43

A gray SL43 driving in front of the beach
Photo: Mercedes-AMG

The entry-level AMG SL43 starts at $112,950 including a $1,150 destination charge. For a four-cylinder, mind you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

16) Lexus LC 500 Convertible

16) Lexus LC 500 Convertible

A red LC500 convertible driving away from the ocean
Photo: Lexus

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible starts at $107,300 including a $1,350 destination charge. If anyone buys a four-cylinder Mercedes SL43 over the simply dashing V8-powered Lexus LC 500, you’re an absolute imbecile. Not sorry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

15) BMW 840i Convertible

15) BMW 840i Convertible

A silver BMW 8 series convertible parked on a cliffside
Photo: BMW

The BMW 840i Convertible starts at $101,675 including a $1,175 destination charge, and yes I’d still buy it over the SL.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

14) GMC Hummer EV Pickup

14) GMC Hummer EV Pickup

A Hummer EV with the roof open on dirt
Photo: GMC

The cheapest Hummer EV you can buy costs $98,845 including a $2,295 destination charge. This is the only convertible-adjacent EV on this list, so if that’s important to you then buy a Hummer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

13) Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible

13) Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible

A blue Jag F Type parked with its top down
Photo: Jaguar

The cheapest Jaguar F-Type you can buy will cost $81,275 including a $1,375 destination charge, but it comes with a standard supercharged V8 that softens the blow a bit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

12) Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 1LT

12) Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 1LT

A blue Corvette driving in front of a cityscape
Photo: Chevrolet

The convertible version of the king of affordable performance costs $76,995 including a $1,695 destination charge, but I would buy a base Boxster over a base C8 any day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

11) Porsche 718 Boxster

11) Porsche 718 Boxster

A gray Boxster driving next to the ocean
Photo: Porsche

The cheapest ragtop Porsche you can buy is the mid-engined 718 Boxster. It starts at $76,895 including a $1,995 destination charge, and despite its four-cylinder engine, I would buy it before many of the other cars on this list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

10) Mercedes-Benz CLE300

10) Mercedes-Benz CLE300

A gray CLE driving in front of plants
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

I just had a CLE300 coupe press car, and my impressions are embargoed for a few more days so I can’t say much about the way this new model drives, but I can say that the cheapest convertible with a three-pointed star on the nose costs $65,500 including a $1,150 destination charge.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

9) BMW 430i Convertible

9) BMW 430i Convertible

A white 4-series convertible driving in front of plants
Photo: BMW

The cheapest BMW 430i Convertible you can buy new costs $59,975 including a $1,175 destination charge, which feels exorbitant to me, but given the prices of its competitors I guess that’s just the new normal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

8) Audi A5 Cabriolet Premium 45 TFSI

8) Audi A5 Cabriolet Premium 45 TFSI

A silver A5 cabriolet driving in front of a body of water
Photo: Audi

The cheapest Audi A5 Cabriolet you can buy costs $56,695 including a $1,095 destination charge, but it does come standard with Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel drive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

7) BMW Z4 sDrive 30i

7) BMW Z4 sDrive 30i

A green BMW Z4 driving with the top down
Photo: BMW

The cheapest BMW Convertible you can buy is the Z4 sDrive 30i, and it costs $55,225 including a $1,175 destination charge. Compared to the Mercedes-AMG SL43, this seems like a total bargain at half the price and the same number of cylinders.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

6) Ford Bronco Big Bend 2 Door

6) Ford Bronco Big Bend 2 Door

A red Bronco 2 door parked on dirrt
Photo: Ford

The cheapest Ford Bronco costs $41,525 including $1,895 destination, and it’s the first convertible to be priced under the $50,000 mark, which is sad.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

5) Ford Mustang Ecoboost Convertible

5) Ford Mustang Ecoboost Convertible

A red Mustang convertible driving with the top down
Photo: Ford

The Ford Mustang is supposed to be an affordable and accessible sporty car, but the cheapest convertible Mustang you can buy now costs $40,615 including $1,595 destination. That makes the Mustang more expensive than ever, but still significantly cheaper than most other convertibles on this list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

4) Jeep Gladiator Sport

4) Jeep Gladiator Sport

A Jeep Gladiator parked on sand with its roof down
Photo: Jeep

The Jeep Gladiator isn’t the first vehicle you think of when you think of a convertible, but it comes standard with a foldable soft top, and starts at an almost-reasonable $39,790 including $1,895 destination.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

3) Mini Cooper Convertible

3) Mini Cooper Convertible

A side view of a bright yellow Mini Cooper convertible with its top down
Photo: Mini

The cheapest Mini Cooper Convertible costs $36,695 including $995 destination, and it’s the only car on this list that comes standard with a tiny three-cylinder engine. Its darty driving characteristics should keep things fun despite the added weight of a retractable roof.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

2) Jeep Wrangler 2-Door Sport

2) Jeep Wrangler 2-Door Sport

A blue two door wrangler parked on dirt with its roof and doors off
Photo: Jeep

The cheapest Jeep Wrangler that you can buy costs $33,890 including $1,895 destination, which means the Wrangler is no longer the cheapest convertible you can buy, but it does offer standard four-wheel drive and a manual transmission.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

1) Mazda MX-5 Miata

1) Mazda MX-5 Miata

A gray Miata driving on a racetrack with its roof down
Photo: Mazda

Well folks, the cheapest convertible that you can buy is the legendary Mazda MX-5 Miata at a paltry $30,170 including $1,185 destination. Lauded by many as the purest driving experience you can have in a new car, sadly I cannot weigh in with my perspective since I am too tall to drive one. That said, if you’re not a foot taller than the average man, buy a Miata. It’s (comparatively) cheap and cheerful, and allegedly amazing to drive, what’s not to like?

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement

20 / 20