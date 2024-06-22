The 18 cheapest convertibles you can buy right now

I’m a convertible person. I just love putting the top down and enjoying the benefits of uninhibited headroom, even if chopping the roof off increases weight and detracts from the driving dynamics. Convertible tops also add mechanical complication, and as such droptops are often priced higher than their hardtop siblings due to the additional engineering time that’s required to produce a quality convertible, so it’s not entirely surprising that manufacturers are producing fewer and fewer convertibles.

I miss the days of affordable convertibles like the wretched Chrysler Sebring convertible and little turds like the Geo Metro convertible that both made my list of the worst convertibles ever made, — I think that poor people should be able to buy new convertibles, too, but maybe I’m alone in that mindset — and there are a lot of tasty topless cars you’ve probably forgotten about.

Here I’ve compiled every convertible currently on sale in the United States, listed from most expensive to least expensive. I didn’t include ultra-luxury convertibles or convertible supercars, since those have no business being on a list like this, and I chose to cap the group at the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, since it’s still produced by a high volume manufacturer, so you won’t see any Aston Martins, McLarens, Bentleys, or Ferraris on this list. If you are looking to buy one of those, go do it, richy. Leave this list for the rest of the proletariat to find affordable cabriolets.