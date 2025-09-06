The 7 cheapest home repairs to get done right now
Fixing minor issues now can prevent costly repairs later, so tackle these affordable jobs to keep your home in good condition
Homeownership may be a joy, but when it comes to keeping your property in good condition, it can certainly stretch your budget. The cost of home repairs is significantly outpacing inflation, rising by almost 4% in the last year alone. Increasingly, homeowners are looking for ways to keep their properties in top shape without breaking the bank.
Routine minor maintenance can extend the life of your home’s systems and help you avoid emergency call-outs, which are often far more expensive than planned fixes. A recent survey of homeowners found that 80% are tackling repair jobs themselves to save money. Whether you’re new to this, a seasoned DIYer, or prefer to call in the pros, one thing is clear — regular upkeep is a smart financial move.
Tackling small jobs now might also help relieve anxiety about whether bigger repairs will be needed. With 43% of homeowners reporting stress about the costs of home maintenance, ticking off your list of tasks one by one is a good way of feeling more in control. Apart from peace of mind, these fixes can also help maintain your property’s value over time. Even small mends can make a difference when it comes to resale potential.
To help you prioritize, here are seven of the cheapest home repairs, listed from least expensive upward. Each one is chosen for its affordability and its power to prevent bigger headaches later. By solving some of these issues, you can keep your home safe, comfortable, and efficient for longer.
1. Replace a broken light switch
Jaye Haych | Unsplash
Average cost: $150
Broken light switches are inconvenient but surprisingly straightforward to fix yourself. The cost estimate is based on hiring an electrician, but if you do this yourself, it’s negligible. Just be sure to turn off power at the breaker before you begin and check that it’s off with a voltage tester. If in doubt, however, call in a professional — electricity is not something to take chances with.
2. Repair an interior door
Luke Caddy | Unsplash
Average cost: $238
Doors that are dented or scratched can easily be repaired with wood filler putty, but other issues like sagging, sticking, or door frame problems will require more work. Get these fixed because doors that don’t open or close properly are a safety hazard as well as an irritation. A sticking door can signal foundation problems, so seek expert advice if needed.
3. Repair a running toilet
Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. | Unsplash
Average cost: $250
A running toilet wastes water and can drive up your bills. Fixing it usually means replacing a flapper or fill valve, which is generally quick, inexpensive, and effective. Most toilets can last up to 25 years if properly cared for, so invest in that longevity and put this first on your list to repair.
4. Fix a leaky faucet
Sanket Mishra | Unsplash
Average cost: $270
Water is a scarce resource — and in urban areas, one-third of water loss comes from leaks. Repairing your leaky faucet solves an annoyance for you and is the environmentally responsible thing to do. It will also reduce your bill, protect your home from water damage, and help prevent mold and mildew.
5. Repair or reface cabinet doors
Erik McLean | Unsplash
Average cost: $280
If your cabinets look dated, repairing them is much more cost-effective than replacing them. You can easily fix hinges or patch up scratches yourself, and it’s also easy to address sticking or misaligned doors or drawers. Refacing is a bigger and slightly more expensive job, but it can instantly lift your home’s look. Refacing reuses your existing cabinet boxes, making it a more sustainable and less disruptive option than a full replacement.
6. Caulk windows
Samuel Svec | Unsplash
Average cost: $50-$70 per window
Properly caulked windows can save 10%-20% on energy, so the investment is well worth it. If you call in a pro, you will mostly be paying for labor. However, this is a very simple job to do yourself, which will cost you only the price of the caulking and a caulking gun. Well-insulated windows are one of the top things homebuyers are looking for, so you can add value to your home this way, too.
7. Patch drywall holes and cracks
Roselyn Tirado | Unsplash
Average cost: $300
Repairing holes and cracks in your walls makes your home look better and improves energy efficiency by reducing drafts. Holes have a habit of getting bigger, so acting now could save you from having to spend more on a bigger job later. This will also help you determine whether there is an underlying cause, such as house settling or foundation issues.