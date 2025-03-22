Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance

Cars

These brands shouldn't cause your insurance premiums to skyrocket

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Car insurance costs keep climbing — up 24% in 2024 and another 12% in 2025, according to Bankrate.

The average cost of full coverage in the U.S. is now $2,638 per year, meaning the typical household spends 3.39% of its income on insurance for just one car.

And if you’re in the market for a luxury car, prepare to spend even more.

With that in mind, CarEdge analyzed insurance costs to find the least expensive luxury car brands to insure annually.

Even if you’re splurging on a fancy vehicle, consider this list to see where cutting costs make might some sense.

#8: Mercedes-Benz — $3,288

#8: Mercedes-Benz — $3,288

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
#7: Lexus — $3,089

#7: Lexus — $3,089

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Lexus
#6: Cadillac — $3,062

#6: Cadillac — $3,062

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Cadillac
#5: Lincoln — $2,924

#5: Lincoln — $2,924

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Lincoln
#4: INFINTI — $2,867

#4: INFINTI — $2,867

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: INFINITI
#3: Alfa Romeo — $2,855

#3: Alfa Romeo — $2,855

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Stellantis
#2: Volvo — $2,479

#2: Volvo — $2,479

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Volvo
#1: Acura — $2,369

#1: Acura — $2,369

Image for article titled The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance
Photo: Acura
