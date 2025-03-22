The 8 luxury car brands with the cheapest insurance

Car insurance costs keep climbing — up 24% in 2024 and another 12% in 2025, according to Bankrate.

Advertisement

The average cost of full coverage in the U.S. is now $2,638 per year, meaning the typical household spends 3.39% of its income on insurance for just one car.

And if you’re in the market for a luxury car, prepare to spend even more.

With that in mind, CarEdge analyzed insurance costs to find the least expensive luxury car brands to insure annually.

Even if you’re splurging on a fancy vehicle, consider this list to see where cutting costs make might some sense.