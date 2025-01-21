The 10 cheapest states in America for buying groceries

In the five years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the cost of feeding a family has increased dramatically across the United States. Even as the economy rebounded, food prices remained 28% higher than they were in 2019, according to government data.

In the run up to November’s election, the cost of groceries was top of mind for many voters. Seventy percent of women and 63% of men said they were very concerned about the cost of food and groceries, according to a poll from AP Vote Cast.

President-elect Donald Trump made bringing down the cost of groceries a key message on the campaign trail – though many experts have pointed out that his proposed tariffs could raise the cost of imported kitchen staples like bananas and coffee.

“There is a fundamental disconnect between a stated goal of reducing grocery prices and tariff policy that only stands to increase those costs,” Tom Madrecki, the vice president of campaigns and special projects at the Consumer Brands Association, told PBS.

With Americans across the country concerned about the cost of groceries, Food Label Maker recently conducted an analysis to determine which states have the lowest food costs. The study looked at the grocery price index, to see which states deviated from the national average the most.

