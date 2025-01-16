Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school

During the 2024 school year, enrollment at Dubai’s private schools increased by six percent

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Photo: GEMS Education

A major operator of Middle Eastern and North African private schools announced Monday that it will open a new $100 million Dubai campus in August, as wealthy families continue to flock to the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

The GEMS School of Research and Innovation will provide English language instruction based on the British academic system. Students at the school will have access to a 600-seat auditorium, robotics laboratories, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and AR and VR-enabled learning centers. The campus’ football field will also do double duty as a helipad, according to Bloomberg.

In the post-pandemic years, the already booming Dubai has seen its population go through the roof. During the 2024 school year, enrollment at Dubai’s private schools increased by six percent, according to the city’s government. The city aims to open at least 100 new private schools by 2033 in an effort to mitigate the growing population.

“The current ascendancy of Dubai, the UAE is pretty undeniable,” GEMS Chief Executive Officer Dino Varkey told Bloomberg. “What we’ve seen over the course of the last three years in terms of the reallocation and relocation of families and wealth has been pretty apparent and visible.”

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Photo: GEMS Education

The school’s initial students are expected to be elementary school-aged children, though there are plans to expand into secondary school in the future. The tuition for the youngest students will be $32,000 annually, though by the time students reach the age of 10 or 11, the cost will increase to $41,000. The expanded secondary education is expected to be $56,000 annually, according to Bloomberg.

The GEMS School of Research and Innovation plans to target “what we would think of as sort of the affluent parent body,” Varkey told Bloomberg. “If you compare to some of the more expensive day schools around the world, we’d still be incredibly competitive and below those benchmarks.”

Indeed, even GEMS’ highest projected tuition rate falls below many top U.S. private schools’ current costs. Here are the 10 most expensive private schools in the United States, ranked by their 2024-25 combined tuition, boarding, and fees:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10th most expensive: Concord Academy

10th most expensive: Concord Academy

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: Concord Academy

Concord Academy is a coeducational school located in Concord, Massachusetts. Founded in 1919, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $78,610.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9th most expensive: St. George’s School

9th most expensive: St. George’s School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: St. George’s School

St. George’s School is an Episcopal, coeducational school located in Middletown, Rhode Island. Founded in 1896, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $78,900.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8th most expensive: Brooks School

8th most expensive: Brooks School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: Brooks School

Brooks School is a coeducational school located in North Andover, Massachusetts. Founded in 1926, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $78,923.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7th most expensive: The Lawrenceville School

7th most expensive: The Lawrenceville School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: Lawrenceville School

The Lawrenceville School is a coeducational school located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Founded in 1810, it is one of the oldest prep schools in the United States. The combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $79,500.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6th most expensive: Cate School

6th most expensive: Cate School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: Cate School

Cate School is a small, coeducational school located in Carpinteria, California. Founded in 1910, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $79,980.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th most expensive: The Webb Schools

5th most expensive: The Webb Schools

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: The Webb Schools

Webb School of California (for boys) and the Vivian Webb School (for girls) are connected boarding schools — often simply referred to as the Webb Schools or the Webb. The boys’ school was founded in 1922, while the girls’ school was founded in 1981. Located in Claremont, California, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $80,835 for both schools.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th most expensive: San Domenico School

4th most expensive: San Domenico School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: San Domenico School

The San Domenico School is a coeducational school located in San Anselmo, California. Founded in 1850, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $81,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12


3rd most expensive: The Village School


3rd most expensive: The Village School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: Nord Anglia Education

The Village School is a coeducational International Baccalaureate school located in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1966, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $85,550.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd most expensive: The Athenian School

2nd most expensive: The Athenian School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: The Athenian School

The Athenian School is a coeducational school located in Danville, California. Founded in 1965, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $87,760.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Most expensive: Woodside Priory School

Most expensive: Woodside Priory School

Image for article titled Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school
Image: Woodside Priory School

Woodside Priory School — also known as the Priory — is a coeducational Catholic school located in Portola Valley, California. Founded in 1957, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $89,915.

Advertisement

12 / 12