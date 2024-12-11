Check out Delta's fancy new lounge at Boston's airport

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Airlines

"We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality," the company said

By
Melvin Backman
Photo: Mark Garfinkel/Boston Herald/MediaNews Group (Getty Images)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) unveiled its latest premium airport lounge on Wednesday, expanding its bid to capture luxury travelers. The Atlanta-based company’s third Delta One lounge, located at Boston Logan International Airport, marks the latest salvo in the industry’s heated competition for high-value passengers.

The space, nestled within Delta’s existing Sky Club at the airport, will span 6,700 square feet. Access will only be available to passengers in Delta One business class or members of the exclusive Delta 360 rewards tier.

It will feature nautical details referencing Boston’s legacy as a major port and a menu from chef Ed Brown that includes dishes like Maine lobster rolls, steak tartare, and “a cup o’chowdah, either a seafood or vegetarian variation.”

“We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality of dining at a Delta One Lounge,” said Claude Roussel, the Delta executive in charge of its lounges. ‘This lounge is designed to deliver the elevated, VIP experience guests want.”

Take a look at the swanky digs.

The new Delta One lounge at Boston Logan

Photo: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines
The new Delta One lounge at Boston Logan

Photo: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines
The new Delta One lounge at Boston Logan

Photo: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines
The new Delta One lounge at Boston Logan

Photo: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines
The new Delta One lounge at Boston Logan

Photo: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines
