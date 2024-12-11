Check out Delta's fancy new lounge at Boston's airport

Delta Air Lines (DAL) unveiled its latest premium airport lounge on Wednesday, expanding its bid to capture luxury travelers. The Atlanta-based company’s third Delta One lounge, located at Boston Logan International Airport, marks the latest salvo in the industry’s heated competition for high-value passengers.

The space, nestled within Delta’s existing Sky Club at the airport, will span 6,700 square feet. Access will only be available to passengers in Delta One business class or members of the exclusive Delta 360 rewards tier.

It will feature nautical details referencing Boston’s legacy as a major port and a menu from chef Ed Brown that includes dishes like Maine lobster rolls, steak tartare, and “a cup o’chowdah, either a seafood or vegetarian variation.”

“We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality of dining at a Delta One Lounge,” said Claude Roussel, the Delta executive in charge of its lounges. ‘This lounge is designed to deliver the elevated, VIP experience guests want.”

Take a look at the swanky digs.