Chevrolet is killing the Malibu to focus on EVs

It’s been almost 10 years since the most recent Chevrolet Malibu was revealed, and while there was never really anything wrong with the car itself, it wasn’t exactly memorable — which is probably why it was such a popular rental car. Still, despite largely being forgotten and often assumed dead, believe it or not, the Chevrolet Malibu is still in production. Unfortunately for all four of you who were excited to read that news, though, the Detroit News reports that won’t be the case in another six months or so.

General Motors will reportedly finally kill off the Chevrolet Malibu this fall to make room at its Fairfax Assembly & Stamping plant in Kansas City, Kansas for the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt. The new Bolt will be built on GM’s beleaguered Ultium platform, so there’s no telling whether it will actually end up being produced in significant numbers, but come November, the Malibu’s going away, and it’ll be time to retool the factory for the Bolt.

“To facilitate the installation of tooling and other plant modifications, after nine generations and over 10 million global sales, GM will end production of the Chevrolet Malibu in November 2024 and pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025,” a GM spokesperson told the Detroit News.

They also added that pausing production “will result in a layoff until production resumes for affected employees. Affected employees will be supported according to the provisions of the UAW-GM agreement. When production resumes in late 2025, Fairfax will produce both the Bolt EV and XT4 on the same assembly line, which gives GM flexibility to respond to changes in customer demand.”

The good news is, if you need an affordable new car that just provides basic, reliable transportation with a warranty, essentially every listing that we looked at on Autotrader had brand new Malibus listed for thousands less than MSRP, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you could negotiate an even bigger discount at the dealer. At least now that you’ve been reminded that Chevrolet still makes the Malibu, that is.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.