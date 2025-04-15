Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering

In This Story DRI MCD

Chili’s has been among the hottest restaurant performers in year-over-year sales. The chain has deftly created a cool “vibe” on social media, forged value on its menu, and become the darling of Darden, its corporate owner. It’s largely been able to do this by giving diners a sit-down restaurant experience at a price comparable to fast-food.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

And the restaurant chain’s latest salvo against the fast-food titans? The QP, an offering that will bring some head-to-head competition to McDonald’s. The burger includes toppings familiar to lovers of the quarter pounder, which has long been a Golden Arches menu mainstay: two slices of American cheese, pickles, ketchup and diced onions.

Advertisement

The QP, which boasts more beef than its fast-food rival, will join the chain’s popular 3 For Me menu, which includes an entree, appetizer, and a beverage for $10.99.

Advertisement

“We believe Chili’s 3 For Me menu has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize,” Chili’s chief marketing officer George Felix said in a press release.

Advertisement

Christena Garduno, CEO of performance marketing agency Media Culture, calls the move a “bold brand play.” It “flirts with legal boundaries but obviously sparks attention,” Garduno says, adding that any legal risks are worth the attention the QP generates. “The buzz alone gives Chili’s a win in the awareness game,” she says.

Garduno adds that the goal for Chili’s isn’t necessarily to poach McDonald’s core customer, but to reignite interest among a broader audience.

Advertisement

“From a marketing lens, it’s smart, timely, and engineered for headlines—because in today’s crowded market, relevance is currency,” Garduno says.