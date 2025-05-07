Economic Indicators

China is cutting interest rates to boost its economy as tariffs take a toll

China's central bank announced a series of new economic measures

Kevin Ryan
China’s central bank said Wednesday that it would cut interest rates in an effort to bolster its economy amidst the country’s ongoing trade war with the United States.

Suggested Reading

Here's why Congress is outraged over Trump's 'corrupt' billion-dollar crypto deal
Weight Watchers goes bankrupt even as it tries to ride the Ozempic boom
Chaos at a major U.S. airport drags on as calls mount for the feds to intervene
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The People’s Bank of China announced a series of 10 steps intended to try to get people spending, including cutting short-term interest rates and the amount of funds banks have to hold in reserve. The bank also removed restrictions on auto financing firms and made more funds available for banks to lend for government initiatives like scientific and technological innovation, according to the New York Times.

Related Content

JPMorgan drops its price targets for Ford, GM, and Ferrari as Trump's 'draconian' tariffs loom
Trump's trade war tariffs are just part of a bigger fight

It’s the biggest economic move yet for Chinese officials since President Donald Trump announced 145% tariffs on all goods imported from China. The government referred to the package as a “policy package to stabilize the market,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

It will include lowering the rate on seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, a key policy rate in China, by 0.1 percentage point, as well as a cut of the same size in the benchmark loan prime rate. The bank also announced a quarter-point rate cut for a home buying program that offers lower mortgage rates than commercial loans.

The unveiling of the economic package came shortly after the U.S. and China announced that top officials from both countries will meet this week during a trip to Geneva, the first formal meeting about trade between the two countries since Trump announced the tariffs on China last month. China retaliated against those levies with 125% tariffs of its own on American goods.

When it released economic data last week, China reported a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity in April, thanks in large part to a sharp drop in new orders of goods for export.

Trump has announced exemptions on some Chinese goods, including smartphones and semiconductor chips, but the vast majority of products remain subject to the tariffs. Last week, the White House ended the de minimis exemption on goods valued at less than $800.