These are China's top 10 chip companies

China’s chip companies have been on the rise in recent years — even before the country came under tough U.S. export controls, limiting its access to advanced artificial intelligence chips from firms such as Nvidia.

As part of a push for self-sufficiency, Chinese semiconductor firms receive generous support from state-back entities through subsidies and tax breaks, and homegrown tech companies are also incentivized to work with local chipmakers.



Despite the U.S.’ tightening constraints, China’s chip companies — ranging from those focused on AI to memory and mobile — are making efforts to catch up.

Here are 10 of China’s top chip companies, according to The China Project.

