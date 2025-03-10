Meet the 'Six Tigers' that dominate China's AI industry

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and Wall Street earlier this year — but it’s not part of an elite set of AI startups in China known as the “Six Tigers.”

The six AI companies — Zhipu AI, Moonshot AI, MiniMax, Baichuan Intelligence, StepFun, and 01.AI — are considered to be at the top of China’s AI industry, and count alums from U.S. and Chinese tech giants such as Google (GOOGL) and Huawei among their talent.

Here’s what to know about China’s “Six Tigers.”