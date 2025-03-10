Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
A.I.

Meet the 'Six Tigers' that dominate China's AI industry

These AI startups count alums from U.S. and Chinese tech giants, including Google and Huawei, among their talent

By
Britney Nguyen
skyline of Shanghai with colorful buildings at night
The Huangpu River and skyline, including the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the Shanghai Tower, on August 28, 2020 in Shanghai, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and Wall Street earlier this year — but it’s not part of an elite set of AI startups in China known as the “Six Tigers.”

The six AI companies — Zhipu AI, Moonshot AI, MiniMax, Baichuan Intelligence, StepFun, and 01.AI — are considered to be at the top of China’s AI industry, and count alums from U.S. and Chinese tech giants such as Google (GOOGL) and Huawei among their talent.

Here’s what to know about China’s “Six Tigers.”

Zhipu AI

aerial view of tech center in Beijing, China
Zhipu AI is based in Beijing, China.
Photo: Feng Li (Getty Images)

Zhipu AI was founded in 2019 out of Tsinghua University by two professors, and is one of China’s earliest generative-AI startups. The Beijing-based company develops foundation models that power its applications, including a conversational chatbot called ChatGLM, and an AI video generator, Ying.

In August, the startup introduced its GLM-4-Plus model, which it said performs on par with OpenAI’s GPT-4o. GLM-4-Plus was trained on high-quality synthetic data, and can process large amounts of text. Zhipu released its GLM-4-Voice end-to-end speech model in October, which has human-like speech capabilities such as intonation and dialect. The model can engage in real-time voice conversations in Chinese and English.

In January, the outgoing Biden administration added Zhipu to its restricted trade list along with more than 20 other Chinese firms suspected of aiding China’s military.

Zhipu raised more than one billion yuan — about $140 million — in a financing round earlier this month that included Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (TCEHY), and some state-backed entities.

Moonshot AI

skyline of central business district of Beijing at sunset
Moonshot AI is based in Beijing, China.
Photo: Feng Li (Getty Images)

Moonshot AI was also founded in 2023 at Tsinghua University by Yang Zhilin, an AI researcher and alumnus of both Tsinghua and Carnegie Mellon University.

The Beijing-based startup’s Kimi AI chatbot is one of China’s top five AI chatbots, and had almost 13 million monthly active users as of November, according to Counterpoint Research. Kimi can process queries of up to two million Chinese characters.

The company, which is valued at $3.3 billion, is backed by some of China’s largest tech firms, including Alibaba and Tencent.

MiniMax

a Chinese worker, top right of photo, raises a new national flag on the top of a building
MiniMax is based in Shanghai, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

MiniMax was founded in 2021 by AI researcher and developer Yan Junjie, and developed the popular AI chatbot, Talkie. The app, which was launched as Glow in 2022, was improved and rebranded to Xingye in China, and Talkie in international markets where it’s available.

Talkie allows users to chat with various characters, including celebrities and fictional characters. According to the South China Morning Post, Talkie was removed from the U.S. Apple App Store in December, citing “technical reasons.” The Shanghai-based company also developed a text-to-video AI generator called Hailuo AI.

Last March, Alibaba led MiniMax’s $600 million funding round, which led to a $2.5 billion valuation.

Baichuan Intelligence

A woman buys snacks from a mobile street vendor at an intersection during rush hour in Beijing at night
Baichuan Intelligence is based in Beijing, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Baichuan Intelligence was founded in March 2023, and counts talent from Microsoft (MSFT) and Chinese tech giants such as Huawei, Baidu (BIDU), and Tencent.

The Beijing-based company developed two open-source large language models, Baichuan-7B and Baichuan-13B, which it released in 2023. The AI models are commercially available in China and were tested on Chinese, English, and multi-language datasets for general knowledge, mathematics, coding, language translation, law, and medicine.

In July, Baichuan raised five billion yuan, or about $687.6 million, in a funding round valuing the company at more than 20 billion yuan. Alibaba, Tencent, and some state-backed funds were among the investors.

StepFun

The Huangpu River and Shanghai skyline during a cloudy day
StepFun is based in Shanghai, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

StepFun has released 11 foundation models, including visual, audio, and multimodal AI systems. The Shanghai-based company was founded in 2023 by Jiang Daxin, a former senior vice president at Microsoft.

The startup’s Step-2 language model has one trillion parameters and is ranked among competing models from companies such as DeepSeek, Alibaba, and OpenAI on LiveBench, which benchmarks large language models.

In December, Fortera Capital, a state-owned private equity firm, helped Stepfun raise “hundreds of millions of dollars” in Series B funding.

01.AI

Commuters, many wearing protective masks, are seen in heavy traffic during rush hour at an intersection
01.AI is based in Beijing, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

01.AI was founded by Kai-Fu Lee, a veteran of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft, and Google, in 2023. The Beijing-based company has launched two models, Yi-Lightning and Yi-Large. Both AI models are open-source, and are among the top-ranked large language models in the world for language, reasoning, and comprehension.

The Yi-Lightning model stands out for its efficient training costs. On LinkedIn, Lee said that Yi-Lightning was trained on 2,000 of Nvidia’s H100 chips for one month — far fewer chips than xAI’s Grok 2, which it performed comparably with. Yi-Large, meanwhile, can engage in human-like conversations in both English and Chinese.

