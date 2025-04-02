Markets

China delays approval of investments in the U.S., report says

Beijing may be seeking to increase its leverage in trade talks with Washington

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Docked cargo ship laden with colorful freight containers
Photo: Anthony Kwan (Getty Images)

Beijing may be seeking to increase its leverage in trade talks with Washington by keeping Chinese companies from investing in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the issue.

Suggested Reading

Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year. Here's how to win
Trump's tariffs and inflation could hurt profits in 2025, wealth manager says
Novo Holdings' earnings nearly doubled in 2024, despite Novo Nordisk's stock slump
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year. Here's how to win
Trump's tariffs and inflation could hurt profits in 2025, wealth manager says
Novo Holdings' earnings nearly doubled in 2024, despite Novo Nordisk's stock slump
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning agency, has, in recent weeks, told several of its regional branches to hold off on registration and approval of firms aiming to make American investments, the newswire said. The NDRC hasn’t explained the deferrals, Bloomberg added.

Advertisement

Related Content

China is desperate to attract more foreign investment. It won't be easy
The US imported more from Mexico than China for the first time in decades

Related Content

China is desperate to attract more foreign investment. It won't be easy
The US imported more from Mexico than China for the first time in decades

Chinese companies’ investment in the U.S. fell 5.2% in 2023, even as the country’s total outbound investment increased 8.7%, Bloomberg reported, citing Ministry of Commerce data. China has become less dependent on the U.S. market in recent years as trade ties have deteriorated, according to Yardeni Research.

Advertisement

“Trump 2.0 tariffs are incremental to legacy tariffs that have reshaped trade relations, reducing China’s exposure to the U.S.,” the firm said in its morning note. “So Trump 2.0’s 20% tariff on all made-in-China goods may have a smaller effect than widely expected, at least initially.”

Advertisement

The effects of recently increased tariffs on China’s economy have been muted so far, with the country’s fiscal and monetary stimulus and yuan depreciation likely to buffer the impact, Yardeni said, adding that China and Mexico may be more vulnerable to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

There’s no indication that the deferred investment approvals will affect companies’ existing commitments abroad or Chinese purchases or holdings of foreign financial products, including U.S. Treasuries, according to the Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

The NDRC and Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately reply to requests for comments, Bloomberg said. The agency has previously restricted some overseas investments on national security or capital-outflow grounds, the latter to ease pressure on the yuan.