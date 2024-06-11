Business News

Banana giant Chiquita was held liable for the murder of several Colombians by a terrorist group it bankrolled

The Florida-based company was ordered to pay more than $38 million to families of the victims

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Chiquita Brands International Inc. bananas are arranged at Union Street Produce Co. in San Francisco, California.
Chiquita Brands International Inc. bananas are arranged at Union Street Produce Co. in San Francisco, California.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
In This Story
CQB

Banana giant Chiquita Brands will need to pay $38.3 million to family members of those killed during Colombia’s bloody Civil War after the company was found liable for funding a right-wing paramilitary group.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper
Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper
Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The verdict was handed down on Monday by a jury in West Palm Beach, Florida. The landmark ruling is the first time a major U.S. company has been found guilty of human rights abuses in another country.

Advertisement

Related Content

Millions of this everyday product could go bad during the port strike
McDonald's price hikes, IKEA's wage hikes, Walmart's big change, Costco's EVs: Retail news roundup

Related Content

Millions of this everyday product could go bad during the port strike
McDonald's price hikes, IKEA's wage hikes, Walmart's big change, Costco's EVs: Retail news roundup

“The verdict sends a powerful message to corporations everywhere: profiting from human rights abuses will not go unpunished. These families, victimized by armed groups and corporations, asserted their power and prevailed in the judicial process,” said Marco Simons, general counsel at EarthRights International, a nonprofit representing victims in the case, in a statement.

Advertisement

The trial included testimony from families of the nine victims, including expert reports, and key documentary evidence.

Advertisement

Chiquita, which is headquartered in Florida, said in statement following the verdict that “the situation in Colombia was tragic for so many,” adding, “however, it does not change our belief that there is no legal basis for these claims.”

According to court documents, Chiquita agreed to pay a $25 million fine to the the U.S. government in 2007 after it admitted that it had paid about $1.7 million between 1997 and 2004 to the United Self-Defense Forces of Columbia (AUC). The AUC was labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S. in 2001.

Advertisement

Chiquita has faced similar suits filed in U.S. courts from families of other victims that were killed by the paramilitary group, which the company also paid.

The court’s latest verdict follows a weeks-long trial, including a jury selection period that began in April, EarthRights said, adding that its case was originally filed in July 2007 and was later combined with several other cases.

Advertisement

“It’s a triumph of a process that has been going on for almost 17 years, for all of us who have suffered so much during these years,” one of the victims said in EarthRights’ press release. “We’re not in this process because we want to be; it was Chiquita, with its actions, that dragged us into it. We have a responsibility to our families, and we must fight for them.”