The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe

Travel

The tradition originated in Germany during the late Middle Ages

The tradition originated in Germany during the late Middle Ages

By
Madeline Fitzgerald

Image for article titled The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

With Christmas right around the corner, it can be easy to fall into daydreams about a winter vacation straight out of the movies: one with perfect snowy weather, hot chocolate and cider stands, rows of conifer trees, and strings of fairy lights as far as the eye can see.

There’s no doubt Americans spend a lot of money on Christmas — retailers have pulled in as much as $960 billion in holiday season sales — but it’s hard for even the most elaborately decorated luxury mall to match the charm of a European Christmas market.

The markets originated in Germany during the late Middle Ages and are traditionally held during the four weeks of Advent. Today, many markets begin in November, and most conclude by New Year’s Eve. Christmas markets offer locals and travelers alike an opportunity to purchase presents, feast on seasonal food, go ice skating, and watch music and dance performances.

If you’re planning a magical European holiday, continue reading to learn more about the most spectacular Christmas markets to visit this December.

Brussels, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium

Image for article titled The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe
Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 2023, more than four million people flocked to Brussels between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 to visit the city’s famed Winter Wonders festival. This Belgian iteration of the Christmas market is spread across multiple sites in the country’s capital city, including Grand-Place, Bourse, Place Sainte-Catherine, and Marché aux Poissons. Last year, travelers were able to feast on quintessentially Belgian treats such as chocolate, waffles, and beer while taking the sights, including a 72-foot Christmas tree and a life-size Nativity scene.

Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

Image for article titled The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe
Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Frankfurt’s Christmas market dates back to the late 14th century when only the city’s residents were allowed to shop for handcrafted goods before the long winter months set in. Today, the city prides itself in welcoming guests during the holiday season, and the market stretches across several parts of the city. One notable tradition takes place at the LGBTQ+ market in Friedrich-Stoltze-Platz, where wooden huts serving soup and hot drinks are illuminated in bright pink.

Trento, Italy

Trento, Italy

Image for article titled The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe
Photo: Marco Simonini/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Nestled in the mountainous Trentino-Alto Adige region in northern Italy, the city of Trento is sometimes referred to as Città del Natale or “Christmas Town.” Piazza Fiera and Piazza Cesare Battisti are both full of stalls selling local handmade goods, while the city’s fountains are decorated with Nativity scenes.

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg, France

Image for article titled The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe
Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Strasbourg is sometimes referred to as the “Capital of Christmas” due to its massive Christkindelsmärik, which dates back to the 16th century. Travelers can go ice skating or watch nightly musical performances before strolling through the illuminated night market and seeing the 98-foot Christmas tree. The market has more than 300 wooden chalets selling traditional holiday treats and potential Christmas presents.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria

Image for article titled The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe
Photo: Han Lu/Xinhua via Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine a more magical Christmas market than the one at Belvedere Palace in Vienna. The Baroque palace serves guests Austrian treats including mulled wine, fluffy pancakes with plum jam, and Leberkäse — a high-end version of meatloaf. Travelers can tour the palace’s art collection, shop for traditional crafts, and listen to live musicians who perform nightly.

