The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe

With Christmas right around the corner, it can be easy to fall into daydreams about a winter vacation straight out of the movies: one with perfect snowy weather, hot chocolate and cider stands, rows of conifer trees, and strings of fairy lights as far as the eye can see.



There’s no doubt Americans spend a lot of money on Christmas — retailers have pulled in as much as $960 billion in holiday season sales — but it’s hard for even the most elaborately decorated luxury mall to match the charm of a European Christmas market.

The markets originated in Germany during the late Middle Ages and are traditionally held during the four weeks of Advent. Today, many markets begin in November, and most conclude by New Year’s Eve. Christmas markets offer locals and travelers alike an opportunity to purchase presents, feast on seasonal food, go ice skating, and watch music and dance performances.

If you’re planning a magical European holiday, continue reading to learn more about the most spectacular Christmas markets to visit this December.