From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?

Record numbers of Americans are planning to give special gratuities this holiday season

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: kajakiki (iStock by Getty Images)

With Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Day fast approaching, more than half of all Americans are planning to give a special holiday season tip to their childcare providers, children’s teachers, and housekeepers, a recent report from consumer financial services company Bankrate revealed.

Eighty percent of respondents who plan to give holiday tips said their intention was to express their gratitude, while 47% said it was to reward especially good service, and 40% said they left gratuities to be generous.

Callie Fruit, one of the survey’s respondents, told Bankrate that she prioritized the service providers she planned to tip based on the frequency of her interactions with them.

“The only one I see regularly is our USPS mail carrier,” she said. “She’ll interact with my kids, which I appreciate.”

Despite increasing numbers of Americans complaining about tipping culture writ large, more people plan to give holiday gratuities this year than they had in any of the Bankrate’s previous end-of-year surveys.

In another departure from typical tipping culture, Gen Zers and Millennials actually plan to give more money to service providers than Gen Xers and Baby Boomers. In five of Bankrate’s six service provider categories, Gen Z – the youngest adult cohort – either led the generations or tied for first in the amount they planned to give as an end-of-year tip.

“Traditionally, younger Americans have been viewed as lesser tippers than older adults, largely because they don’t tend to have as much money and also because they aren’t as ingratiated with those social norms,” Ted Rossman, a Bankrate senior industry analyst, said in a statement.

“It’s still true that Gen Zers and Millennials are worse tippers at restaurants and other year-round tipping venues. But when it comes to the holidays, young adults are the most generous tippers.”

Click through to learn which professions can expect holiday tips this year and how much money Americans plan to give them.

Housekeepers

Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: shurkin_son (iStock by Getty Images)

Fifty-seven percent of Americans, with housekeepers, planned to give a holiday tip this year. The median planned tip for housekeepers is $50.

Childcare Providers

Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: Dusan Stankovic (iStock by Getty Images)

Fifty-five percent of Americans, who use childcare providers, planned to give a holiday tip this year. The median planned tip for childcare providers is $50.

Teachers

Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: lisegagne (iStock by Getty Images)

Fifty-three percent of Americans, with children in school, planned to give a holiday tip to their child’s teacher this year. The median planned tip for teachers is $25.

Landscaper/Gardener/Snow Remover

Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: ArtistGNDphotography (iStock by Getty Images)

Forty-one percent of Americans, who have landscapers, gardners, or snow removers, planned to give a holiday tip this year. The planned median tip for these service providers is $30.

Mail Carrier

Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: manonallard (iStock by Getty Images)

Thirty-one percent of Americans plan to give a holiday tip to their mail carrier this year. The planned median tip for mail carriers is $20.

Trash/Recycling Collector

Image for article titled From teachers to mail carriers: How much should you tip this holiday season?
Photo: Andrey Popov (iStock by Getty Images)

Twenty-six percent of Americans plan to give a holiday tip to their trash or recycling collector this year. The planned median tip for these service providers is $20.

