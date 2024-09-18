Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 5 cities with the highest energy bills in America — and the 5 lowest

Money & Markets

How much you pay for electricity can vary widely depending on where you live

By
Ben Kesslen
Summer may be nearing its end, but huge portions of the U.S. are still dangerously hot. And depending on where you are, you might be seeing astronomical bills as you try to keep your house cool.

Payless Power, a Texas-based electric company that provides prepaid and traditional pricing plans, surveyed the most expensive and least expensive places to cool your home.

It found some surprising results, with the most expensive locations in Texas and California and the least expensive scattered throughout the country.

Payless Power looked at the average temperature, electric cost-to-income ratio, home size, and energy efficiency ranks of each location.

“Understanding these disparities can help homeowners take proactive steps to reduce their energy costs and make informed choices when considering a new home,” the company said. “As the climate continues to change, being aware of these factors will only become more critical.”

Check out where people are paying the most and least to keep their homes livable during the summer.

5th Highest: Victorville, California

5th Highest: Victorville, California

4th Highest: Brownsville, Texas

4th Highest: Brownsville, Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
3rd Highest: McAllen, Texas

3rd Highest: McAllen, Texas

Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)
2nd Highest: Bakersfield, California

2nd Highest: Bakersfield, California

Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Highest: Indio, California

Highest: Indio, California

Photo: Thomas Winz (Getty Images)
5th Lowest: San Francisco, California

5th Lowest: San Francisco, California

Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
4th Lowest: Atlanta, Georgia

4th Lowest: Atlanta, Georgia

Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
3rd Lowest: Seattle, Washington

3rd Lowest: Seattle, Washington

Image: Steph Chambers (Getty Images)
2nd Lowest: Denver, Colorado

2nd Lowest: Denver, Colorado

Photo: Brad McGinley Photography (Getty Images)
Lowest: Anchorage, Alaska

Lowest: Anchorage, Alaska

Photo: Blue Poppy (Getty Images)
