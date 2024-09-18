The 5 cities with the highest energy bills in America — and the 5 lowest

Summer may be nearing its end, but huge portions of the U.S. are still dangerously hot. And depending on where you are, you might be seeing astronomical bills as you try to keep your house cool.

Payless Power, a Texas-based electric company that provides prepaid and traditional pricing plans, surveyed the most expensive and least expensive places to cool your home.

It found some surprising results, with the most expensive locations in Texas and California and the least expensive scattered throughout the country.

Payless Power looked at the average temperature, electric cost-to-income ratio, home size, and energy efficiency ranks of each location.

“Understanding these disparities can help homeowners take proactive steps to reduce their energy costs and make informed choices when considering a new home,” the company said. “As the climate continues to change, being aware of these factors will only become more critical.”

Check out where people are paying the most and least to keep their homes livable during the summer.