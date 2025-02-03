5 cities that have the most green space in the world

Whether you live deep in the wilderness or in Midtown Manhattan, the value of having access to nature is undeniable: green spaces are known to improve physical and mental health, mitigate the impacts of urban heat islands, and fight climate change.

Having access to green space is particularly important for both young children and older adults. A 2020 analysis of more than 600 Belgian school children revealed that if a neighborhood was just 3% more green, it could improve IQ by an average of 2.6 points. Other studies indicate that increased exposure to green space provided a similar cognitive boost to the elderly.

“The epidemiological literature is very clear – we know that in adult populations, particularly among very old populations, we see a very important role for green space for health and cognitive functioning,” Eirini Flouri, professor of developmental psychology at University College London, told the Guardian.

Despite these known benefits, however, there are still stark inequalities when it comes to having access to green space. This is partially because having a high quality park or nature trail, in an urban area, often leads to gentrification and increased rents.

“It’s not as simple as just creating green spaces in certain areas,” physician and public health expert Matilda van den Bosch explained in an interview with the British Natural History Museum.

“What we need is for there to be an effort to recognize that green spaces are vital for everyone and that everyone should feel the benefit. Parks should be easily accessible, democratic spaces – somewhere you can go without the pressure to spend money and meet people from all walks of life within your community.”

If you’re interested in living in a green community, but still maintaining your urban lifestyle, some cities are especially desirable. Continue reading to learn which cities have the highest percentage of public green spaces, according to the World Cities Culture Forum.