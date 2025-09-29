Logo
5 big cities where salaries are increasing — and 5 where they're falling

Where you live might be affecting whether you're seeing more or less take-home pay

ByBen Kesslen

Groceries are up. Rents are up. So are cars. But what about income?

As Americans grapple with lingering inflation and an increasingly unaffordable reality, they're also dealing with stagnating wages. In 2024, the median household income was $83,730, just a 1.3% increase year-over-year. That didn't keep pace with 3% inflation.

But when you disaggregate the data, the story becomes more complicated. Some regions are seeing big jumps in income, while others are seeing take-home pay fall.

Fintech firm SmartAsset tried to get to the bottom of it, ranking America's 50 largest cities by their one-year change in median household incomes between 2023 and 2024.

Below, we've compiled a list of the 5 cities that saw the biggest salary increases and the five that saw the sharpest decreases.

5th biggest increase: Louisville, Kentucky

Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky saw a 9.37% increase in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $67,251
  • Household income, 2023: $61,488
  • Change in senior income: -1.26%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,232
  • Senior household income, 2023: $48,846
  • Change in family income: 9.60%
  • Family household income, 2024: $76,692
  • Family household income, 2023: $69,977

4th biggest increase: Fresno, California

halbergman / Getty Images

Fresno, California saw a 10.19% increase in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $74,491
  • Household income, 2023: $67,603
  • Change in senior income: 0.67%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,143
  • Senior household income, 2023: $55,768
  • Change in family income: 29.04%
  • Family household income, 2024: $81,314
  • Family household income, 2023: $63,013

3rd biggest increase: San Francisco, California

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

San Francisco, California saw a 10.31% increase in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $139,801
  • Household income, 2023: $126,730
  • Change in senior income: 14.48%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $67,415
  • Senior household income, 2023: $58,888
  • Change in family income: 27.51%
  • Family household income, 2024: $222,836
  • Family household income, 2023: $174,759

2nd biggest increase: Long Beach, California

Annie Otzen / Getty Images

Long Beach, California saw a 11.90% increase in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $91,318
  • Household income, 2023: $81,606
  • Change in senior income: 14.74%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $73,695
  • Senior household income, 2023: $64,228
  • Change in family income: 16.65%
  • Family household income, 2024: $98,914
  • Family household income, 2023: $84,793

Biggest increase: Tampa, Florida

Art Wager / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida saw a 15.46% increase in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $84,114
  • Household income, 2023: $72,851
  • Change in senior income: 17.38%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,632
  • Senior household income, 2023: $41,431
  • Change in family income: -6.21%
  • Family household income, 2024: $97,219
  • Family household income, 2023: $103,657

5th biggest decrease: Raleigh, North Carolina

Kenny McCartney / Getty Images

Raleigh, North Carolina saw a 1.45% decrease in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $85,060
  • Household income, 2023: $86,309
  • Change in senior income: 18.25%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $69,882
  • Senior household income, 2023: $59,098
  • Change in family income: -17.51%
  • Family household income, 2024: $101,417
  • Family household income, 2023: $122,950

4th biggest decrease: Seattle, Washington

Dee Liu / Getty Images

Seattle, Washington saw a 1.54% decrease in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $118,745
  • Household income, 2023: $120,608
  • Change in senior income: 24.13%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $80,550
  • Senior household income, 2023: $64,894
  • Change in family income: 6.95%
  • Family household income, 2024: $221,579
  • Family household income, 2023: $207,188

3rd biggest decrease: Denver, Colorado

Lightvision, LLC / Getty Images

Denver, Colorado saw a 1.76% decrease in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $92,504
  • Household income, 2023: $94,157
  • Change in senior income: 3.79%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $59,002
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,846
  • Change in family income: 12.84%
  • Family household income, 2024: $138,547
  • Family household income, 2023: $122,787

2nd biggest decrease: Miami, Florida

Nisian Hughes / Getty Images

Miami, Florida saw a 3.35% decrease in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $66,337
  • Household income, 2023: $68,635
  • Change in senior income: 3.01%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $27,353
  • Senior household income, 2023: $26,554
  • Change in family income: 24.46%
  • Family household income, 2024: $69,030
  • Family household income, 2023: $55,462

Biggest decrease: Minneapolis, Minnesota

joe daniel price / Getty Images

Minneapolis, Minnesota saw a 4.04% decrease in household income in 2024.

  • Household income, 2024: $77,732
  • Household income, 2023: $81,001
  • Change in senior income: 6.75%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $59,322
  • Senior household income, 2023: $55,573
  • Change in family income: -19.40%
  • Family household income, 2024: $102,424
  • Family household income, 2023: $127,078