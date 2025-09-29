5 big cities where salaries are increasing — and 5 where they're falling
Where you live might be affecting whether you're seeing more or less take-home pay
Groceries are up. Rents are up. So are cars. But what about income?
As Americans grapple with lingering inflation and an increasingly unaffordable reality, they're also dealing with stagnating wages. In 2024, the median household income was $83,730, just a 1.3% increase year-over-year. That didn't keep pace with 3% inflation.
But when you disaggregate the data, the story becomes more complicated. Some regions are seeing big jumps in income, while others are seeing take-home pay fall.
Fintech firm SmartAsset tried to get to the bottom of it, ranking America's 50 largest cities by their one-year change in median household incomes between 2023 and 2024.
Below, we've compiled a list of the 5 cities that saw the biggest salary increases and the five that saw the sharpest decreases.
5th biggest increase: Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky saw a 9.37% increase in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $67,251
- Household income, 2023: $61,488
- Change in senior income: -1.26%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,232
- Senior household income, 2023: $48,846
- Change in family income: 9.60%
- Family household income, 2024: $76,692
- Family household income, 2023: $69,977
4th biggest increase: Fresno, California
Fresno, California saw a 10.19% increase in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $74,491
- Household income, 2023: $67,603
- Change in senior income: 0.67%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,143
- Senior household income, 2023: $55,768
- Change in family income: 29.04%
- Family household income, 2024: $81,314
- Family household income, 2023: $63,013
3rd biggest increase: San Francisco, California
San Francisco, California saw a 10.31% increase in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $139,801
- Household income, 2023: $126,730
- Change in senior income: 14.48%
- Senior household income, 2024: $67,415
- Senior household income, 2023: $58,888
- Change in family income: 27.51%
- Family household income, 2024: $222,836
- Family household income, 2023: $174,759
2nd biggest increase: Long Beach, California
Long Beach, California saw a 11.90% increase in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $91,318
- Household income, 2023: $81,606
- Change in senior income: 14.74%
- Senior household income, 2024: $73,695
- Senior household income, 2023: $64,228
- Change in family income: 16.65%
- Family household income, 2024: $98,914
- Family household income, 2023: $84,793
Biggest increase: Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida saw a 15.46% increase in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $84,114
- Household income, 2023: $72,851
- Change in senior income: 17.38%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,632
- Senior household income, 2023: $41,431
- Change in family income: -6.21%
- Family household income, 2024: $97,219
- Family household income, 2023: $103,657
5th biggest decrease: Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina saw a 1.45% decrease in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $85,060
- Household income, 2023: $86,309
- Change in senior income: 18.25%
- Senior household income, 2024: $69,882
- Senior household income, 2023: $59,098
- Change in family income: -17.51%
- Family household income, 2024: $101,417
- Family household income, 2023: $122,950
4th biggest decrease: Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington saw a 1.54% decrease in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $118,745
- Household income, 2023: $120,608
- Change in senior income: 24.13%
- Senior household income, 2024: $80,550
- Senior household income, 2023: $64,894
- Change in family income: 6.95%
- Family household income, 2024: $221,579
- Family household income, 2023: $207,188
3rd biggest decrease: Denver, Colorado
Denver, Colorado saw a 1.76% decrease in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $92,504
- Household income, 2023: $94,157
- Change in senior income: 3.79%
- Senior household income, 2024: $59,002
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,846
- Change in family income: 12.84%
- Family household income, 2024: $138,547
- Family household income, 2023: $122,787
2nd biggest decrease: Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida saw a 3.35% decrease in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $66,337
- Household income, 2023: $68,635
- Change in senior income: 3.01%
- Senior household income, 2024: $27,353
- Senior household income, 2023: $26,554
- Change in family income: 24.46%
- Family household income, 2024: $69,030
- Family household income, 2023: $55,462
Biggest decrease: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minnesota saw a 4.04% decrease in household income in 2024.
- Household income, 2024: $77,732
- Household income, 2023: $81,001
- Change in senior income: 6.75%
- Senior household income, 2024: $59,322
- Senior household income, 2023: $55,573
- Change in family income: -19.40%
- Family household income, 2024: $102,424
- Family household income, 2023: $127,078