How Jane Fraser became the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is a veteran in the banking industry, spending two decades of her career at the very bank she now helms.



Fraser made headlines as the first woman to run a Wall Street bank — and as the CEO who’s finally taken the plunge to completely overhaul the bank’s corporate structure amid regulatory and shareholder pressure.

While her efforts to turnaround Citi’s performance have received mixed reviews — from internal criticism to a big thumbs-up from Warren Buffett — Fraser has remained steadfast in her commitment to return Citi to its heyday. (And she has reportedly stayed unwavering in her ability to pull off a good prank.)

