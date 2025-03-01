Anthropic's new Claude, Google's coding assistant, and Tencent's 'thinking' AI: This week's AI launches

Anthropic announced Claude 3.7 Sonnet this week, which it called its “most intelligent model to date and the first hybrid reasoning model on the market.” Claude 3.7 Sonnet users through Anthropic’s API can control how long the model “thinks.”

The hybrid reasoning model can either generate a near-instant response, or show its step-by-step thinking process, according to Anthropic.

“Claude 3.7 Sonnet shows particularly strong improvements in coding and front-end web development,” Anthropic said.

The company also introduced Claude Code in a limited research preview — “a command line tool” that allows developers to delegate coding tasks to Claude.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is available to all tiers of Claude plans, and through Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL) Cloud’s Vertex AI.