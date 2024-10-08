Academy Award-winning actor Clint Eastwood’s former home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California sold for $18.55 million after going on the market for $21 million earlier this year.



Eastwood resided in the Spanish Revival property in the 1980s and 1990s, which overlapped with his tenure as the small beach city’s mayor from 1986 to 1988. He then sold the home to Frederick O’Such, a now-retired investor, in 1996 for $2.25 million. O’Such subsequently spent two years doing $2.5 million worth of renovations, according to the Wall Street Journal.



“My family has loved living and entertaining at this iconic property for nearly three decades,” said O’Such, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “It is time for the next owner to enjoy this historic home and share it with their friends and family for years to come.”



The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 4,442 square feet on an 11,400 square-foot lot. Included in the property’s luxurious amenities are a wine room, a media room, and bathrooms with clawfoot tubs. The house is located just one block away from the ocean and there are views of the water from the property, according to the listing by Tim Allen Properties Team.



“Many long-standing residents in the region have an affinity for the history of this property,” Allen said in a statement shortly after the home was placed on the market.



“The warm and inviting spaces, both inside and outside, take you back in time and are reflective of Carmel’s old-world style and beauty. This private oasis is truly a special property not only because of its history but also for its exquisiteness and privacy.”



Carmel-by-the-Sea is a popular destination for celebrities seeking a break from the limelight. Two years ago, Brad Pitt purchased a $40 million property in Carmel Highlands, an unincorporated community near Carmel-by-the-Sea. Earlier this year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce visited Carmel-by-the-Sea with fellow celebrity power couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

