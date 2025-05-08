How FIFA's $1 billion prize for the first Club World Cup stacks up From soccer’s newest super-tournament to F1’s billion-dollar circuits, the business of championships is booming.

Global governing soccer body FIFA will reportedly award nearly $1 billion in prize money over the next month for its inaugural (and supersized) Club World Cup. That’s a pretty big — and global — financial flex.

Thirty-two teams. More than a dozen nations. And a prize pool that makes even Champions League payouts look like couch change. The Club World Cup is meant to be a showcase of world soccer’s top clubs (and a warm-up act for the expanded 2026 Men’s World Cup), but the real showstopper might be the cash.

That $1 billion figure is the kind that turns heads in locker rooms and boardrooms. In the high-stakes world of professional sports, bragging rights aren’t the only thing up for grabs — prestige may build legacies but payouts build empires. From the pitcher’s mound to the pit lane, champions are now just as likely to leave with generational wealth as they are with a trophy.

And FIFA isn’t playing small. With $475 million reportedly earmarked for match results and another $525 million allocated just the participation pool, the Club World Cup is sending a clear signal: The business of soccer is booming — and it wants a seat at the top of the global sports economy.

So as FIFA prepares to unleash its billion-dollar blitz, the question is: How does that kind of cash stack up against other sports’ biggest prizes? Here’s how the world’s most lucrative championships compare — ranked not by skill, but by cold, hard prize money.