Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food & Fine Dining

The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst

Some cities will give you a jolt of energy, while others leave you sleepy and sad

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Tom Werner (iStock by Getty Images)

Are you feeling tired? Worn down? Are your eyes slowly drooping shut, while the work day drains you of all energy or ability to complete tasks?

Advertisement

Have you considered having a cup of coffee?

A steaming cup of java is one of life’s simplest and best pleasures. The scent is intoxicating, the taste is delightful, and the jolt of energy is nothing short of miraculous. But while coffee is a universal pleasure – 75% of Americans drink it daily – some cities are havens for the javaphiles of the world, while others are virtual caffeine deserts.

“Coffee has become a staple of American culture, helping people stay energized for the workday and bond with friends or dates. But the costs of having one or more cups of Joe daily can add up, especially as prices inflate,” said Chip Lupo, an analyst at the consumer finance website WalletHub.

“In the cities that are craziest about coffee, the average household may spend as much as $280 per year on the beverage. At the same time, as much as 30% of the population has machines for making coffee at home.”

WalletHub ranked the best cities in America for coffee lovers, based on their performance across 12 metrics. The criteria included the number of coffee shops with free wifi, the cost of a cappuccino, and the share of households with adult coffee drinkers.

Whether you love mochas, cortados, or old-fashioned black coffee, continue reading to learn more about the 10 best cities for coffee lovers in America.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Worst: Detroit, MI

5th Worst: Detroit, MI

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Detroit is the fifth worst city in America for coffee lovers. The Motor City has the lowest average spending on coffee and the lowest percentage of homes with coffee makers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Worst: Lubbock, TX

4th Worst: Lubbock, TX

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (iStock by Getty Images)

Lubbock, Texas is the fourth worst city in America for coffee lovers. Cappuccinos cost more money in Lubbock than anywhere else in the country.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Worst: Hialeah, FL

3rd Worst: Hialeah, FL

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Oleg Breslavtsev (iStock by Getty Images)

Hialeah, Florida is the third worst city in America for coffee lovers. The Florida city has the second-fewest coffee shops per capita of any major American city.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Worst: Toledo, OH

2nd Worst: Toledo, OH

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Olga Pankova (iStock by Getty Images)

Toledo is the second worst city in America for coffee lovers. The average Toledo household spends less on coffee than all but one city.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Worst: Laredo, TX

Worst: Laredo, TX

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: MonthiraYodtiwong (iStock by Getty Images)

Laredo is the worst city in America for coffee lovers. It has the fewest number of affordable, well-reviewed coffee shops of any city in the country.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Best: Orlando, FL

5th Best: Orlando, FL

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Janina Steinmetz (iStock by Getty Images)

Orlando is the fifth best city in America for coffee lovers. It has the second most coffee shops per capita of any major American city.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Best: Honolulu, HI

4th Best: Honolulu, HI

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Yana Iskayeva (iStock by Getty Images)

Honolulu is the fourth best city in America for coffee lovers. The Aloha State is one of the few parts of the United States that actually grows coffee beans. Honolulu boasts the fourth highest number of coffee shops per capita.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Best: Seattle, WA

3rd Best: Seattle, WA

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Wera Rodsawang (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle is the third best city in America for coffee lovers. The birthplace of Starbucks (SBUX) has the highest number of affordable, well-reviewed coffee shops per capita.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Best: San Francisco, CA

2nd Best: San Francisco, CA

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: MoMo Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco is the second best city in America for coffee lovers. The notoriously ambitious residents of Silicon Valley spend an average of $280 on coffee annually, to fuel their tech ambitions. The city is also home to the second highest number of affordable, well-reviewed coffee shops per capita.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Best: Portland, OR

Best: Portland, OR

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst
Photo: Jessica Keaveny (iStock by Getty Images)

Portland is the best city in America for coffee lovers. In addition to its large number of affordable coffee shops, Portland also boasts the largest number of coffee and tea manufacturers per capita.

Advertisement

12 / 12