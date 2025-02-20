The 5 best cities in America for coffee lovers — and the 5 worst

Are you feeling tired? Worn down? Are your eyes slowly drooping shut, while the work day drains you of all energy or ability to complete tasks?

Have you considered having a cup of coffee?

A steaming cup of java is one of life’s simplest and best pleasures. The scent is intoxicating, the taste is delightful, and the jolt of energy is nothing short of miraculous. But while coffee is a universal pleasure – 75% of Americans drink it daily – some cities are havens for the javaphiles of the world, while others are virtual caffeine deserts.

“Coffee has become a staple of American culture, helping people stay energized for the workday and bond with friends or dates. But the costs of having one or more cups of Joe daily can add up, especially as prices inflate,” said Chip Lupo, an analyst at the consumer finance website WalletHub.

“In the cities that are craziest about coffee, the average household may spend as much as $280 per year on the beverage. At the same time, as much as 30% of the population has machines for making coffee at home.”

WalletHub ranked the best cities in America for coffee lovers, based on their performance across 12 metrics. The criteria included the number of coffee shops with free wifi, the cost of a cappuccino, and the share of households with adult coffee drinkers.

Whether you love mochas, cortados, or old-fashioned black coffee, continue reading to learn more about the 10 best cities for coffee lovers in America.