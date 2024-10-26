Cohere's multilingual models, Denmark's supercomputer, and legal AI agents: The week in new AI launches

Cohere For AI, the research arm of enterprise AI platform Cohere, announced its family of multilingual models, Aya Expanse, this week.

The “highly performant” model family performs across 23 languages, and was released as both an 8 billion parameters model and a 32 billion parameters model on Kaggle and Hugging Face. Parameters are the variables a model learns from training data that guide its ability to make predictions.

The smaller model “makes breakthroughs more accessible to researchers worldwide,” while Cohere’s larger model “offers state-of-the-art multilingual capabilities,” the company said. The multilingual models outperformed open-weight models from Google (GOOGL), Mistral, and Meta (META), according to Cohere.