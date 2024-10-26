How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Cohere's multilingual models, Denmark's supercomputer, and legal AI agents: The week in new AI launches

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

Cohere's multilingual models, Denmark's supercomputer, and legal AI agents: The week in new AI launches

Plus, Amazon One Medical launched new AI tools for its healthcare providers

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
(L-R) Jensen Huang, Nadia Carlsten, and King Frederik X standing beside each other holding cords for a supercomputer
Denmark’s King Frederik X, right, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Danish Centre for AI Innovation A/S CEO Nadia Carlsten power on the supercomputer Gefion at the Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal in Kastrup, Denmark on October 23, 2024.
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix (AP)

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cohere’s multilingual model family, Aya Expanse

Cohere’s multilingual model family, Aya Expanse

aya expanse logo on a green backdrop with a sketch of the world map, it says "Connecting Our World"
Aya Expanse
Graphic: Cohere

Cohere For AI, the research arm of enterprise AI platform Cohere, announced its family of multilingual models, Aya Expanse, this week.

Advertisement

The “highly performant” model family performs across 23 languages, and was released as both an 8 billion parameters model and a 32 billion parameters model on Kaggle and Hugging Face. Parameters are the variables a model learns from training data that guide its ability to make predictions.

The smaller model “makes breakthroughs more accessible to researchers worldwide,” while Cohere’s larger model “offers state-of-the-art multilingual capabilities,” the company said. The multilingual models outperformed open-weight models from Google (GOOGL), Mistral, and Meta (META), according to Cohere.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Denmark’s first AI supercomputer, Gefion

Denmark’s first AI supercomputer, Gefion

(L-R) Jensen Huang, Nadia Carlsten, and King Frederik X putting together two large power cords
Denmark’s King Frederik X, right, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Danish Centre for AI Innovation A/S CEO Nadia Carlsten power on the supercomputer Gefion at the Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal in Kastrup, Denmark on October 23, 2024.
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix (AP)

Nvidia (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang and King Frederik X of Denmark unveiled the country’s largest sovereign AI supercomputer, Gefion, this week alongside Danish Centre for AI Innovation A/S chief executive Nadia Carlsten. The country’s first AI supercomputer is named after a goddess from Danish mythology, and is operated by the Danish Center for AI Innovation. The AI supercomputer is an Nvidia DGX SuperPOD powered by 1,528 Nvidia H100 Tensor Core graphics processing units (GPUs).

Advertisement

Gefion is still being prepared, and will launch in a pilot phase for projects focused on using “AI to accelerate progress, including in such areas as quantum computing, drug discovery and energy efficiency,” Nvidia said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon One Medical’s new AI tools

Amazon One Medical’s new AI tools

Medical professional checking woman's back with stethoscope in clinic
Amazon One Medical is not pictured.
Illustration: Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

Amazon One Medical (AMZN) launched new AI tools for its healthcare providers this week to reduce time spent on administrative tasks such as reviewing medical records and taking notes. The new AI tools are integrated into Amazon One Medical’s proprietary electronic health record.

Advertisement

The AWS HealthScribe takes notes of conversations during patient visits in real-time, which allows providers to engage with patients more, Amazon said. Afterwards, providers can review and update the notes before submitting them.

Another new AI tool can read, label, and summarize medical records from outside of Amazon One Medical, allowing providers to scan for screening exams, results, and information on medications.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Luminance’s legal AI agent, Agent Lumi

Luminance’s legal AI agent, Agent Lumi

illustration of AI letters and a gavel
Agent Lumi is not pictured.
Illustration: J Studios (Getty Images)

Luminance launched Agent Lumi this week, which combines the company’s proprietary, domain-specific legal large language model (LLM), AI tools, and memory. Agent Lumi “performs tasks and makes decisions without needing human oversight,” the company said.

Advertisement

The active AI agents can automate legal tasks on top of Luminance’s LLM, which has been trained with over 150 million verified legal documents. Agent Lumi also has short-term and long-term memory, meaning it can “retain and recall information, learning from past interactions with individual users to tailor its actions and responses over time,” according to the company.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Legal AI platform Alexi’s all-in-one platform

Legal AI platform Alexi’s all-in-one platform

screenshot of Alexi legal AI platform
Alexi’s revamped all-in-one legal AI platform.
Image: Alexi

AI litigation platform Alexi announced an all-in-one platform this week to automate up to 80% of routine legal tasks, allowing litigators more time for “high-impact work,” the company said.

Advertisement

The upgraded Alexi platform includes new features such as a conversational AI assistant and the ability to analyze and summarize legal documents of any length or format.

“This new Alexi product is built on our strong foundation in AI-generated legal research work products; now, however, we’re revolutionizing the entire litigation workflow,” Mark Doble, chief executive of Alexi, said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Clinical decision support platform, Wound AI

Clinical decision support platform, Wound AI

doctor wrapping a patient's arm in gauze
Wound AI is not pictured.
Illustration: bymuratdeniz (Getty Images)

Real-time smart application platform Vantiq, Telemedicine Solutions, and NTT DATA (NTTYY) launched Wound AI this week, which they call a “state-of-the-art clinical decision support platform” for wound-care treatments. The platform uses generative AI to recommend precise wound care and support for deciding treatments.

Advertisement

Wound AI can integrate into existing Electronic Health Records, “and is built on a federated AI model that prioritizes data privacy and security while promoting continuous learning and improvement,” the companies said.

Advertisement