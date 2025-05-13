Coinbase is joining the S&P 500 in a big moment for crypto — and the stock soars

Coinbase is set to join the S&P 500 — a milestone moment not just for the company but arguably for the American economy itself.

The $52 billion company, which runs the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the U.S., will replace Discover Financial Services (DFS-2.87% ) following Discover’s looming acquisition by Capital One (COF-2.84% ) , S&P Global said late Monday.

But the significance of Coinbase’s inclusion goes well beyond boilerplate. Investors are cheering the news both on and off social media, with shares up 10% premarket Tuesday morning compared to modest declines in the Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and yes, the S&P 500.

For starters, Coinbase is likely to benefit from the “forced demand” that index inclusion creates, as both active and passive funds which track the S&P suck up shares in order to mirror their benchmark — a major reason investors are likely jumping aboard ahead of the company’s May 19 inclusion date.

The larger significance of the move is a cultural moment in which crypto — bonds’ and equities’ sometimes-creepy cousin — finally gets a seat at Wall Street’s main table.

What it takes to make the S&P 500 (it’s not easy)

The S&P 500 isn’t just an index. It’s the index, long considered the gold standard of American corporate legitimacy.

It’s meant to represent the 500 most valuable publicly traded companies in the U.S. and, as such, to reflect the breadth and depth of the larger economy. Companies must meet strict criteria: a market cap over $20.5 billion, consistent profitability over four quarters, high trading volume, and at least 50% of shares available for public trading.

However, even checking those boxes isn’t enough. There’s no application to join, even though companies often seek to position themselves for spots. A committee of economists and index analysts at S&P Dow Jones Indices (SPGI+0.75% ) makes the call, weighing not just numbers but narrative — or how well a company reflects the shape of modern American business.

What’s more, the identities of the committee members aren’t public, a safeguard intended to prevent lobbying and preserve independence. In this way, the committee’s decision to add Coinbase signals a deliberate institutional judgment.

Crypto infrastructure? It’s no longer fringe. It’s part of the system. It’s becoming part of the establishment now.

For Coinbase itself, the win is both symbolic and tied to tangible rewards. It’s a reward for surviving crypto’s brutal winters, navigating regulatory uncertainty, and shifting from a retail-focused app to an infrastructure firm serving institutions and developers. It’s also a potential cash-in opportunity for large shareholders and the chance for a victory lap.

But skeptics haven’t disappeared

As critics are quick to point out, Coinbase relies heavily on volatile crypto trading volumes and has only recently finished its tussle with the SEC. Some argue the S&P inclusion says more about criteria and process than permanence.

Still, the moment matters. Wall Street doesn’t have to believe in crypto to accept that it’s not going away. Ditto retail investors. That a group of MBAs, PhDs, and old Wall Street hands sees Coinbase as stable enough to represent the larger U.S. economy is a sea change.